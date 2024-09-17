Meet Cho Da-hee, a traditional dancer from South Korea Follow us

Dressed in a pearl-white Hanbok, a traditional gown worn by Koreans, 26-year-old Cho Da-hee might appear shy and demure, when you first see her. However, the moment she takes the stage, she transforms – looking like a powerful princess right out of a South Korean period drama.

Performing the Salpuri, a traditional dance form, which is believed to cast away negative energy and draw in positive energy, she glides across stage, effortlessly and gracefully.

“I was introduced to traditional Korean dance at the age of 10,” she told Gulf News in an exclusive interview, ahead of her performance at the Korean Cultural Center in Abu Dhabi.

Her mum had noticed that, as a child, she would dance all the time – while eating, in the shower, and even while helping around the house.

“There was a Korean traditional dance academy near my house, and I was told to go and dance there by my mum, and that’s how I started,” she added.

Watching other traditional Korean dance performances inspired Da-hee. She knew she belonged to the stage.

However, her decision to major in Korean dance at university was not quickly accepted at home.

“While my mum gave me unlimited support from the beginning, my dad would ask, ‘Why are you dancing? You should study’," she said.

With her mum’s support and after putting in years of practice, Da-hee has mastered multiple dance forms, including the Salpuri.

Today, not only does she perform on many cultural stages across South Korea, but is also a dance instructor.

Her dance performances also impressed her father, who changed his mind and became a fan.

Da-hee who lives in the Gyeonggi-do province with her family, hopes to become a dancer for the Korean National Dance Company, someday.