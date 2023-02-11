With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, Pandora is celebrating how personal love can be, with pieces that honour the special connections we share with the ones we care about the most.

A personal gift crafted by Pandora and hand-picked by you will reflect all the ways you see, know and understand the one you love most; the one who just “gets” you.

A heartfelt charm or sparkling design is just the thing to celebrate all the little ways we see, love and understand each other.

Every Pandora piece is designed to be so personal and special that it will hold a different meaning for each individual receiver - by reminding them of a special memory, event, or person. By putting these memories and symbols together, fans can style, wear and treasure their very own unique love stories this Valentine’s Day.

Pandora Moments

While the Pandora Moments collection is personal and meaningful, the Pandora Moments Studded Chain Bracelet, made with pyramid-shaped and spherical studs to capture and reflect light, will enhance every selection of charms. A meaningful infinity heart clasp at its center completes the piece.

There’s also the Pandora Moments Studded Chain Necklace: a revolutionary new chain design that will enhance your loved one’s charms with its flexible yet sophisticated texture. A new flat clasp, inspired by the infinity heart symbol, gives an added touch of romantic meaning, making this chain the ultimate Valentine’s Day gift.

Pandora Moments Studded Chain Necklace AED 645 Image Credit: Supplied

Then there are expanding heart motifs and hearts within hearts feature across new designs that are perfect for reminding loved ones that they’re always in yours.

Pandora Two-tone Padlock Splittable Heart Charm AED295 Image Credit: Supplied

Valentine’s Day is coming up; celebrate your love with a gift that is timeless

Pandora Timeless

Sparkling new pieces from Pandora Timeless collection, like super stackable new wave designs in organic silhouettes, reflect just how much we light up when our loved ones are around.

Pandora Sparkling Wave Ring AED195 Image Credit: Supplied

There are many, many more classic and elegant pieces from Pandora that are perfect to seal your love.

Make it a memorable Valentine’s Day with pieces that tell your love story. Find a gift as unique as your love with Pandora.