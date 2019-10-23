Starting from just Dh79, here’s our pick of some of the UAE’s finest meal deals

Paco’s, Radisson Blu Hotel & Resort, Al Ain

Paco’s offers a sunset brunch for those lazy Fridays when you want to stay in bed a little longer. The Mexican bar, serving up a range of Tex-Mex delights such as sizzlers, quesadillas, tacos and nachos, offers a very reasonably priced brunch.

Details Friday from 4pm to 7pm; Dh99 for adults and kids. Call 03 768 6666

Lamesa, Asiana Hotel

The buffet brunch has a host of dishes to tempt the taste buds. Choose from pan-fried fish in a fresh ginger sauce and maki to dim sums, or go wild at the waffle and bread station.

Details Friday and Saturday from 11am to 3pm; Friday Dh85 per person and Saturday Dh79; children under 12 get 50 per cent discount. Call 04 238 7777

Smørrebrød

At the Smørrebrød Scandinavian brunch in Dubai, you’ll be spoilt for choice by a range of 15 open sandwiches, which include yummy must-have prawns and other seafood, along with meat choices. The good news is that there are also vegetarian options.

Details Saturday from 12pm to 7pm; Dh99 per person and kids eat for Dh49. Call 050 462 9575

La Mamma, Sheraton Abu Dhabi Hotel & Resort

Enjoy all your favourite Italian dishes at La Mamma’s Friday brunch. You’ll be unable to resist its oven-baked pizza, hand-rolled pasta and homemade desserts as you listen to the jazzy tunes of the live saxophone.

Details Friday from 12pm to 4pm; Dh149 per person and kids pay half price. Call 02 677 3333

Asian District, The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah

Choose from Japanese, Korean, Singaporean, or perhaps a spot of Vietnamese food at Asian District. Embark on an unlimited Asian food journey at its Pandastic brunch featuring the likes of wasabi prawns, Peking duck, sweet and sour chicken and Thai-style black mussels. There is also an Asian cultural show between 2pm and 6pm.

Details Friday from 12pm to 4pm; Dh148 per person and kids below six eat for free. Call 04 568 4228

The Hideout, Marina Byblos Hotel

Everyone loves a birthday party, and now the team at The Hideout are throwing one every week. While this brunch is strictly for those aged 21 years and over, it promises to be so much fun. Not only can you munch on childhood party favourites such as sausage rolls, you get to enjoy a giant birthday cake as The Hideout evolves into a massive birthday party. With live entertainers, balloon artists, face painting, magicians, clowns, photo booths and party games, it promises you a fun-filled Friday with a difference.

Details Friday from 1pm to 5pm; Dh150 for a limited time. Call 058 534 6000

Asian Kitchen, Azure Residences, Palm Jumeirah

The wholesome brunch at the Asian Kitchen has a range of curries, noodles and delicious desserts. There is also in-house music and entertainment for the little ones along with a bouncy castle and face painting services.

Details Friday from 12pm to 4pm; Dh165 per person and kids under 12 pay Dh60. Call 04 568 7439

The Blacksmith Smokehouse, Wyndham Dubai Marina

The Alamo BBQ Brunch at The Blacksmith Smokehouse features a range of sizzling hot Tex-Mex favourites. Whilst the starters include Texas brisket nachos, lamb sliders and BBQ wings, there are live barbecue stations with mouthwatering mains of chicken and beef sausages. Naturally there are burritos too, including chicken, brisket and shrimp choices. But don’t get carried away as the best is yet to come. Try its Texas ice cream sandwich, a butter-grilled brioche complete with vanilla, lemon and cinnamon glaze.