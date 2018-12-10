Al Bayt, Palace Downtown
Available on a 24-hour advance order, Al Bayt’s tender and well-seasoned turkey will be the star on any holiday table. It comes with brussels sprouts, buttered carrots, roasted parsnips, baked potatoes and stuffing, along with the turkey jus and cranberry sauce. For those looking for a turkey alternative, its festive takeaways also feature the leg of lamb and rib-eye beef.
Details Dh699 for 6-7kg turkey and Dh899 for 10kg; 3-4kg rib eye of beef for Dh650; Dh450 for 2kg leg of lamb; Call 04 888 3444
The Meydan Hotel
Pre-order a turkey and all the trimmings from this popular venue (pictured right) for a traditional Christmas meal at home. The festive turkey will be available for collection at Shiba foyer on December 24 and 25 with a 72-hour booking order.
Details Dh750 for 7-9kg; Dh850 for 9-12kg; Dh1,200 for the festive turkey hamper; Call 04 381 3111
Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates
Its perfectly moist and tender turkey, served with all the trimmings will surely please the purists. Place the order at least 48 hours in advance.
Details 5-6kg turkey from Dh645 and 8-9kg from Dh845; Call 04 409 5999
Giornotte, Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi, Grand Canal
Celebrate Christmas in style with a traditional turkey and trimmings from Giornotte. It includes an 8-kilogramme whole-roasted turkey with stuffing, giblet gravy and roasted root vegetables, Pick it up on just a day’s notice.
Details Dh650; Call 02 818 8282
Jones the Grocer, Dusit Thani Dubai
Simplify your Chritsmas preparation this year with Jones the Grocer’s delicious roast turkey. Choose from its two packages — one serving the bird with cranberry sauce, juniper berry infused gravy, and sage and apricot stuffing, while the other features the roast turkey with sides such as cranberry sauce, gravy, stuffing, duck fat roast potatoes, sauteed Brussels sprouts and chestnuts, roast sausages, honey glazed parsnips and carrots, broccoli and cauliflower with cheese.
Details Dh635 and Dh885; Call 04 317 4457
Le Café, Emirates Palace
Place the order now and collect the roasted bird fit for royalty on December 24 and 25. Here the roast comes with roasting jus, cranberry sauce, stuffing and roasted vegetables.
Details Dh850 for 6kg and Dh950 for 10kg; Call 02 690 7999
Shangri-La Hotel, Dubai
Its takeaway options for the season feature a range of classics, from roast turkey and orange-glazed goose to Guinea fowl and rosemary lamb, as well as a seafood medley comprising lobster, crab, prawns and oysters.
Details Dh699 for a turkey for 8 people; Dh1,399 for seafood for 5 people; Call 04 405 2703
Grand Hyatt Dubai
Collect your roast turkey, trimmings and all from Panini. Those looking for alternatives, be sure to check out the black Angus oven-roasted rib eye and roasted goose.
Details Dh750 for 7-8kg turkey and Dh980 for 11-12kg turkey; Dh1,100 for 2.5kg rib eye and Dh1,300 for 3.5kg rib eye; Dh1,000 for 5kg goose; Call 04 317 2290