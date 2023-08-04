Themed brunches, ladies’ night offers, new dishes and more across UAE

If you are looking for weekend brunches, ladies night offers and new dishes to try out with your friends and family across the UAE, Gulf News has the round-up for you.

Michelin-starred Akira Back is hosting a ‘Batafurai’ ladies’ night. Guests can enjoy two hours of unlimited selected beverages and a selection of sharing plates with live entertainment. The offer is available every Monday from 7 to 11pm and there are also packages available for men.

Michelin-starred Akira Back has food offers to try. Image Credit: Supplied

Akira Back is also hosting a brunch every Saturday, from 1 to 4:30pm. Guests can expect Japanese and Korean flavours, and beverages. They also have a ‘Social Sunday’ offer. Guest can enjoy bottomless beverages, live entertainment and lunch. The offer is available every Sunday from 1 to 4pm.

One Life Kitchen and Cafe introduced an all-day breakfast menu at their Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC) location. Guests can expect dishes such as eggs on avocado toast, ‘Shakshoumi’, a combination of eggs cooked in a tomato and pepper sauce, accompanied by pan fried halloumi and topped with pesto, freshly baked pastries and more.

Try out the all day breakfast menu at One Life Kitchen and Cafe. Image Credit: Supplied

Novotel Dubai Al Barsha has offers for guests to enjoy in August. The 365 Restaurant at the hotel has an ‘Asian Night’ on Fridays with a themed buffet. From 7 to 11:30pm, guests can feast on a selection of dishes such as sesame Thai beef, tempura, and Korean barbecue. They also have a ‘Mediterranean Night’. Taking place every Saturday, from 7 to 11:30pm, the restaurant offers dishes such as couscous with kale, veal ossobuco, burnt Basque cheesecake and more.

Novotel Dubai Al Barsha’s Deck Se7en has happy hour daily from 4 to 7pm. Guests can enjoy a buy-one-get-one-free offer on selected beverages. They also have a ladies night every Wednesday from 7 to 10pm. Women can enjoy three complimentary drinks and a 25 per cent discount on the a la carte menu inclusive of dishes such as chicken schnitzel, roasted sea bass and cheeseburgers.

Try out the ‘Mamma Mia’ pizza at Prato at the Trump International Golf Club. The pizza combines six flavours: margherita, bianca, formaggi, meat lover, barbecue chicken and divola. The dish is available Monday to Thursday, 12 to 10pm. Monday to Thursday, Prato also has an offer for guests to get two pizzas for the price of one from 4 to 7pm.

Try out the ‘Mamma Mia’ pizza at Prato Image Credit: Supplied

Also at the Trump International Golf Club, 71 Sports Bar has introduced a new a la carte menu. Guests can expect pasta, pizza, burgers, shepherd’s pie, grilled salmon, apple crumble and more.

Mumbai street food brand, Yummy Dosa, has introduced a ‘Pink Barbie Dosa’. The dosa is coloured using beetroot and has various fillings. The item is available for a limited time for guests to try out and it is available at their Sharjah, Karama and Discovery Gardens branches.