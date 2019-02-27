Preheat the oven to 100 degrees. Sift the flour and salt into a large mixing bowl. Make a well in the flour and break the eggs into it. Then begin whisking the eggs and flour. Next, gradually add small amounts of the milk and water mixture, and keep whisking until the mix is the consistency of thin cream. Melt the oil in a frying pan over medium heat, and then add a quarter of the batter. Tip the mixture around to get an even layer. After about half a minute lift the edge with a spatula to see if it’s cooked. Now here comes the tricky bit — flip the pancake over with a spatula. Then cook for a few minutes, and slide onto a plate and place in a warm oven. Repeat the process; you should make 3-4 pancakes. Place the pancakes on a plate and layer with Nutella, then fold into four. Stack the pancakes on a plate, top with ice cream, pour over some chocolate and caramel sauce, top with cranberries and serve.