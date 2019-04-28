Having the right kind of food for suhoor can keep you energized and strong throughout the

During Ramadan, suhoor is an essential part of fasting. It is a traditional act while also a really important way to maintain your energy levels throughout the day. Some of the superfoods listed here are going to release energy slowly throughout your body, in order to keep you feeling fuller for longer.

Here is your guide to some of the best pre-dawn meals for you to enjoy, in order to stay energized all throughout your fast.

1. Eggs

Eggs are a no brainer for suhoor. They are one of the most nutritious foods on the planet and are very high in protein. Eggs are great way to stay fuller for longer and they taste delicious.

Make ahead of time: Try scrambled eggs with spinach and feta wrapped in a whole grain tortilla for your suhoor.

2. Avocados

This incredibly nutritious fruit, should be a go-to during suhoor. It also adds a rich texture and flavour to any dish. Avocados are very high in fibre. Fibres are indigestible plant matters that can greatly contribute to weight loss and also reduce blood sugar spikes. Another benefit is that they keep you full for longer, so energy is released slowly throughout the day. This makes it a perfect ingredient for any suhoor dish.

Why not try a mashed avocado on whole wheat toast with some corn and baby tomatoes?

3. Bran Muffins

Bran is super high in fibre and a really versatile grain. It keeps things moving in your body and contributes to a healthy and filling diet, that is bound to keep the hunger at bay during the long Ramadan days.

Bran muffins are great, because they can be made in batches and eaten several times a week. You can also freeze the batter for later use.

Try a banana bran muffin.

4. Almond Butter

Almond butter is the new peanut butter. Packed with tons of vitamin E, an aid to help lower cholesterol, this spread can boost heart health, is high in nutrients and tastes delicious. The University of Massachusetts Medical School recommends almonds as one of the nuts that should appear most frequently in your diet. Aside from all these great health benefits, almond butter is also a great food that keeps you full throughout the day.

Why not try almond butter, spread on a whole wheat toast with slices of bananas?

5. Fava Beans

Many Arabs will be familiar with the Fava bean, commonly known as "Foul". Fava beans, are small, green-colored beans, that are a deep brown once cooked. They are quite prevalent in the UAE, as you can buy them canned and seasoned from any supermarket. This nutrient-rich legume is quite high in protein and fiber (our two superstars). This bean is also very low in fat and is an excellent food source of many nutrients essential for human health. They are delicious, when seasoned and can be enjoyed with a side of eggs, cheese or bread.

Why not try a traditional Ful Mudammas?

6. Greek Yoghurt

Greek yoghurt has got the power of protein on its side. This deliciously creamy and very healthy ingredient is a perfect way to prep for a day of fasting. Greek yogurt is also packed with probiotics and has double the amount of protein as regular yogurt. That extra bit of protein is what will help you feel full satisfied. Greek yoghurt is low in carbohydrates and also helps keep the thirst at bay.

Why not try a yummy and filling Greek yoghurt parfait.

7. Smoked Salmon

This pink goodness has been an important part of human nutrition since the stone age. Salmon is an essential part of a healthy paleo diet, as it is an excellent source of protein, vitamins and minerals. Salmon is also known for its omega-3 fatty acids, which is an essential fatty acid because the body cannot make it itself and must be obtained from an outside source, to contribute to healthy brain function.

Why not try poached eggs, avocado and smoked salmon on English muffins?

8. Quinoa

Quinoa is one of the world's most loved health foods, because it is gluten free, high in protein and has all of the essential amino acids. It is also usually grown organically, which has really helped it gain its popularity as a superfood. Its versatility is really great too, as it goes well with a lot of other ingredients, allowing you to enjoy it for breakfast, lunch and dinner. It keeps you full for a long time, which is great way to help you get through your days of fasting this Ramadan.

Why not try a breakfast quinoa with coconut milk, vanilla and cinnamon?

9. Peanut butter

Although typically associated with elementary school lunches, peanut butter is a deliciously creamy ingredient that is high in protein and keeps you feeling full. This versatile spread is also very good for your health. The healthy oils in peanut butter help with weight loss and diabetes. Peanut butter is also full of the heart-healthy monounsaturated fat. That's the kind of fat you need to eat to lose that stubborn belly.