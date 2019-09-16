Marco Pierre White at his restaurant in Birmingham. Image Credit: Adam Fradgley/Exposure

Renowned chef and restaurateur Marco Pierre White is all set to open a branch of his Marco’s New York Italian restaurant in the UAE, at the Fairmont Bab Al Bahr in Abu Dhabi on September 26.

The restaurant, his second in the UAE, is inspired by his Italian heritage and love for New York, and will serve dishes that reflects the latest trends from the city as well as traditional Italian staples.

The chef already runs Marco Pierre White Steakhouse & Grill at the Fairmont Abu Dhabi.

“Marco’s New York Italian, is all about creating an environment where people can sit and enjoy some great food with friends and family whatever the occasion and we’ve made sure that the menu and the ambience reflects just that,” Pierre White said in a statement. “The idea is that Marco’s New York Italian isn’t just about selling a meal. It’s a great place to share and socialise whether it’s a night out with friends, a family lunch, or somewhere for parents to take the children out for a meal.”

“We are honoured to open the first international branch of Marco’s New York Italian at the Fairmont Bab Al Bahr. This marks our second collaboration with Chef Marco following the success of the Marco Pierre White Steakhouse, Bar & Grill,” said Elias Chakhtoura, the general manager of Fairmont Bab Al Bahr. “We strongly believe that this vibrant all-day dining restaurant will lend itself to be the must go to restaurant at the hotel.”