Get ready for Taste of Abu Dhabi: 10 tips for an unforgettable weekend

2. Cook with celebrity chefs, including Marco Pierre White

Join Marco for exclusive cooking sessions at the signature Taste Features. Registration opens on-site one hour before each session, and spaces are limited. Best of all, these workshops are included free with your Taste of Abu Dhabi ticket. Check the Taste of Abu Dhabi social media and website for the full schedule, which will be released this week!

Kibsons Cook School

At the Kibsons Cook School, you'll participate in a guided, hands-on cooking class where you'll create a delicious recipe led by a skilled chef using fresh ingredients sourced from Kibsons. Whether you're interested in sweet treats, appetisers, or a variety of other dishes, there's a session to suit every taste.

Exit10 and Aramtec Fire Pit

The vibrant hub of Taste of Abu Dhabi will be an exciting blend of dramatic performances and delicious food. Challenge your grilling skills on top-notch Exit 10 grills and indulge in delectable cuts from Meat House Gourmet and Aramtec.

Black+Decker and Noor oil culinary stage

New for 2024, the Black+Decker and Noor Oil Culinary Stage allows you to watch star chefs showcase how they perfect their signature dishes. This is your chance to ask your culinary heroes questions like how much salt they use in a pinch, the proper technique for making mousse quenelles, how to coddle an egg and much more.

3. Workshops

Discover exciting new free workshops at Taste of Abu Dhabi! Join The Barista Institute for exclusive latte art workshops, espresso training, and barista basics—all in just 30 minutes.

Join Sagra's pasta-making workshops, where you'll learn our 3-step method. In just 30 minutes, discover the secrets of high-quality ingredients and craft delicious pasta by hand.

4. Ultimate celebration in the city

Choose your groove from two different music styles. Whether you're into the latest beats or prefer chilled throwback acoustics, Taste of Abu Dhabi will feature electrifying entertainment from day to night. Looking to cool down with some refreshments? Enjoy your favourite beverages from various 21+ outlets throughout the event.

5. Exclusive dishes

Each restaurant participating in the pop-up at Taste of Abu Dhabi has crafted a unique menu featuring a special 'Taste Exclusive Dish' that you can only enjoy at this event. With Michelin-recognized chefs involved, you can expect world-class culinary creations just for you! To see the complete menu lineup, visit https://tasteofabudhabifestival.com/restaurants/.

6. EDARI VIP Lounge

This year, the Taste VIP experiences are introducing exciting new features to help you celebrate your Taste weekend in style. In addition to three food vouchers and four drink vouchers included with every ticket, you can look forward to a luxurious experience in the Edari VIP Lounge. Enjoy mini cocktail-making masterclasses, music from Dubai 92's Remix Rich, and an exclusive VIP cocktail and mocktail menu featuring Rubicon juices. There will also be comfortable seating options and much more.

7. Kids zone

From a large kids' zone to special cooking workshops led by celebrity chef and children's cookbook author Annabel Karmel, there's something for the entire family! The best part? Children under 12 do not need a ticket to enter the event.

8. Culinary competitions

Watch the Taste and ICCA Culinary Competitions, where some of the region's up-and-coming chefs battle it out in front of celebrity chefs from Taste. These talented individuals will compete for a chance to win a grand prize worth over Dh25,000, showcasing their culinary skills and creativity in a thrilling showdown.

Contestants will create a 'Perfect Platter' for a sit-down meal, featuring a main course and accompaniments highlighting California Walnuts. They will showcase their culinary skills and creativity through flavour combinations and textures. Additionally, Al Baker presents a themed cake competition where participants craft stunning two-tier cakes celebrating 'UAE in Space.' Contestants will demonstrate their baking expertise, focusing on theme, aesthetics, taste, and texture.

9. Level up your Instagram feed

Explore state-of-the-art vehicles at the EXEED stand and take a picture in their Instagram-worthy setups! Expect cosy blankets, picnic baskets, and more to create the perfect aesthetic photo. Plus, with Instagrammable swings, block letters, and other memorable moments throughout the venue, your feed is sure to be in for a treat!

10. Check out some delicious stands

Discover a variety of vendors and exhibitors at the Puck Cooking Fiesta, where talented chefs transform your favourite flavours into delicious samples. Join the fun for a chance to win prizes! Meanwhile, at the Talabat AI Hub, share your favourite cuisines and watch as AI creates custom photos of dishes and cultural scenes from around the world that match your taste, letting you visually indulge in your dream meals.

Taste will showcase pop-up restaurants from 16 top regional establishments and renowned chefs worldwide. Each restaurant will offer three taster-sized dishes, allowing visitors to create their personalised tasting menus from their favourite options. The festival will feature live entertainment from some of the best bands and DJs in the UAE, creating a vibrant atmosphere over three days. Guests can enjoy a range of performances, from relaxing acoustic sets to energetic DJ shows, taking place in various areas of the festival. The event hours are as follows:

November 15: 1pm to midnight

November 16: 1pm to midnight

November 17: 1pm to 10pm

Tickets

Advance Purchase tickets for Taste of Abu Dhabi are now on sale. Guests are encouraged to buy their tickets early, as prices will increase at the door, and some packages are likely to sell out. Advance sale tickets start at just Dh75.

Tickets can be purchased at: https://abu-dhabi.platinumlist.net/event-tickets/88253/taste-of-abu-dhabi

