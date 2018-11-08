The float test may be one of the quick, fun and most reliable methods of testing if your eggs are fresh or not. Put the eggs in a container filled with warm water; fresh eggs will stay at the bottom, while the older ones float because of the large air cell that forms in its base. Even if it floats, it can be used, but double-check once opened if it is foul-smelling or discoloured. If it is, discard the egg.