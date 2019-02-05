Dubai Restaurant Week will return from February 21 to March 2 at this year’s Dubai Food Festival (DFF). During the week, some of the city’s top restaurants will be offering three-course meals for just Dh199.
Restaurants participating this year include Scape, the Burj Al Arab’s oceanfront restaurant, Gaucho (Argentinian), Morimoto (Japanese), Bleu Blanc Dubai (French), Basta! by David Myers (Italian), Al Nafoorah (Lebanese) and Hotel Cartagena (Latin American) among others.
The sixth edition of DFF will feature 17 days of signature events, also including Beach Canteen and Hidden Gems. For a full list of participating outlets at the Dubai Restaurant Week, go to dubaifoodfestival.com.