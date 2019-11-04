Image Credit: Supplied

Alice lounge is now open: Step into wonderland

Image Credit: Supplied

Offering creative gastronomic food from Dubai-based chef, Reif Othman, the culinary advisor to the menu, Alice will serve up modern European cuisine with a Japanese influence presented in a playful manner. Featuring a bar, table seating and private dining space, the spacious venue has LED paneled walls and ceilings in a myriad of designs which will flash and change to the beat of the music.

The menu features a variety of dishes from East and West with highlights including chicken teriyaki pizza with kizami wasabi, teriyaki sauce and fried leeks, spaghettini with white fish, yuzu cream and greenpeas and fish risotto with cured shisho gravlax, lime and pickled kombu demonstrating the endless skills and expertise of culinary advisor Reif Othman. Desserts including a fondant chilli ganache with orange ice-cream and caramelized cocoa nibs. The experience features powerful optical illusions through dramatic light shows, performance art and live music from a DJ who will spin a selection of R’n’B, Pop, House and Old-School beats. At the weekend, the food service will continue until 3am where diners have the opportunity to order smaller ‘bite size’ portions of the menu items to graze upon while dancing.

Location Sheraton Grand Dubai, Sheikh Zayed Road Cost various Timings open nightly from 7.30pm until 2am weekdays and 3am on Thursday and Friday

Shababeek: Sharjah has a new wallet friendly business lunch

Image Credit: Supplied

Shababeek, the Lebanese restaurant in Sharjah with a stellar waterfront location launches a new business lunch. Dishes are designed to leave the kitchen at speed. Guests can enjoy a two course set menu and be in and out within the hour, and that’s including a dessert and double espresso post meal.

Offering a salad and a main, the business lunch menu includes three freshly tossed salads. The Arabic Salad is a must-loved salad with mixed vegetables, olive oil and lemon. The Fattouch Salad is a tempting mix of vegetables with pita bread chips and fattouch molasses. Or opt for the Tabbouleh Salad with parsley, tomato, onion, olive oil and lemon juice. With a choice of four main courses, the business lunch menu features chef’s favourites including Shish Tawook, a marinated grilled chicken breast with grilled wedges and tomato sauce served in chili pita bread with garlic paste and biwaz. Or opt for the Kebab Halabi, served in chili pita bread with fries and biwaz. The Kebab Chicken is dish that consists of grilled wedged onion, grilled wedges and tomato served in chili pita bread with garlic paste and French fries with biwaz on the side. Desserts include Warm Maamoul Cheese or Em Ali.

Location Al Qasba, Sharjah Cost Dh55 for the business lunch Timings Weekdays from 12pm to 3pm

Maiz Tacos: Opens their doors in JLT

Image Credit: Supplied

UAE’s homegrown Mexican restaurant, Maiz Tacos turns two and has now opened their casa in the heart of JLT. Located on the basement level of the Lakeshore Tower in Cluster Y, the Mexican restaurant will be bringing visitors authentic Mexican flavours and 100 per cent preservative-free street food favourites including tacos, burritos, rice bowls and quesadillas. The contemporary Mexican restaurant started as a food truck in 2017 before opening their first long-term pop-up location in Dar Al Wasl. With the opening of the permanent new venue, Maiz Tacos brings traditional family recipes and flavours to the Jumeirah Lake Towers district. The restaurant features signature design elements crucial to the Maiz Tacos brand such as quirky art, coral colours and neon lights. Featuring an open kitchen and minimal furniture, Maiz Tacos lets the food to the talking. The wallet friendly menu is simple and fresh with high quality ingredients that speak for themselves. Make sure you try the desserts like the Churro Ice cream sandwich with drizzled lotus and Churros and dip (Nutella or lotus)

Location JLT, Lakeshore Tower in Cluster Y Cost various Timings open daily from 12pm to 10pm every day and also delivers through Deliveroo.

Pierchic has launched a sustainable lunch menu

Image Credit: Supplied

Pierchic has recently launched a sustainable lunch menu featuring four courses made with home-grown and ethically sourced ingredients. Dishes on the menu will include Dibba Bay oysters from the UAE’s only oyster farm on the country’s East coast, served with cucumber, green apple and dill to start with; a duo of Norwegian salmon and Spanish yellowfin tuna ceviche with coriander, sweet potato and leche de tigre, UAE hammour for main course, served with garden vegetables and saloona sauce; and for a finish, butternut and UAE ricotta cheesecake with pumpkin purée and pistachio ice cream.