Three Michelin starred Chef Heinz Beck is flying into Dubai for a two nights only special at his restaurant, Social by Heinz Beck at Waldorf Astoria Palm Jumeirah.
While here, the renowned chef will host a unique dining experience where he will offer a specially designed menu and an opportunity to meet the culinary master. The event will run on September 27 and 28.
Diners can choose from a five-course menu (starting at Dh700) or a seven-course option (starting at Dh950) with starters including amberjack, fresh scallops on red quinoa and crabs with vegetables and herb sauce.
For mains, Beck has chosen to include the eggplant tortellini with clams, the sea bass with lemon grass, saffron and traditional Neapolitan zucchini, as well as a veal tenderloin. Desserts include a Mont Blanc dish made of pureed, sweetened chestnuts topped with a dab of whipped cream.