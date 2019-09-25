Image Credit:

Three Michelin starred Chef Heinz Beck is flying into Dubai for a two nights only special at his restaurant, Social by Heinz Beck at Waldorf Astoria Palm Jumeirah.

While here, the renowned chef will host a unique dining experience where he will offer a specially designed menu and an opportunity to meet the culinary master. The event will run on September 27 and 28.

Diners can choose from a five-course menu (starting at Dh700) or a seven-course option (starting at Dh950) with starters including amberjack, fresh scallops on red quinoa and crabs with vegetables and herb sauce.