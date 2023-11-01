Celebrate World Vegan Day with these plant-based recipes

Veganism has become more than just a dietary choice; it's a lifestyle that promotes sustainability and healthy living. These recipes exclude all animal products, such as meat, dairy, and eggs, and instead focus on the flavours and versatility of fruits, vegetables, grains, legumes, and various plant-based ingredients. Whether you're a vegan or simply looking to explore plant-based options, we've gathered 11 recipes that span across lunch, dinner, and dessert.

Try Gragnano Paccheri pasta with Arrabbiata sauce - a traditional Roman spicy tomato sauce that balances both taste and nutrition. This dish can be easily prepared within 15 minutes and is perfect for those who want to eat healthy without sacrificing flavour. The recipe is simple to execute, and here's how you can make it.

15-minute vegan pasta recipe

Italian artichoke salad

Craving a healthy salad that will take up only some of your time? Well, look no further! This Italian artichoke salad recipe is not only vegan but also rich in flavour and can easily be prepared in just 15 minutes. Try this quick and easy recipe today.

Artichoke salad Image Credit: Anas Thacharpadikkal

Sweet potato and green papaya salad

This vegan salad combines sweet potato and green papaya, tossed in a mild chilli vinaigrette. Crunchy toasted peanuts and pumpkin seeds complete the dish. Here's the recipe.

Vegan salad with sweet potato and green papaya Image Credit: Anas Thacharpadikkal/Gulf News

Pad Thai noodles

Learn how to make a healthy and delicious vegan Pad Thai noodle bowl at home using a variety of fresh veggies. Here's how you can make it.

Raw Vegan Pad Thai Noodles Image Credit: Supplied/Dimple Khitri

Bao buns with avocado and spiced mango

In under 15 minutes, you can make these freshly baked vegan bao buns filled with creamy avocado and topped with a spiced mango salsa. Here's the recipe.

Vegan Bao Buns with Avocado and Spiced Mango Image Credit: Supplied

Rainbow roll

This recipe for a vegan rainbow roll is a must try. It features perfectly rolled sushi filled with marinated tomatoes, grilled eggplant, and amazu carrots. Here's the recipe.

Chef Akira Back's recipe for vegan rainbow roll Image Credit: Supplied

Pepper and chilli tofu stir fry

Indulge in the bold flavours of a vegan pepper and chilli tofu stir fry, best enjoyed with steaming hot rice. We have an easy-to-follow recipe that can be done in under 15 minutes.

Chilli tofu Image Credit: Supplied

Clay pot truffle rice

Impress your family and friends with a vegan recipe for clay pot truffle rice by Michelin-starred chef Akira Back. Made with truffle rice and mushroom stock, this dish is guaranteed to leave a lasting impression. Here's the recipe.

Chef Akira Back's vegan truffle rice clay pot Image Credit: Supplied

Middle Eastern eggplant fatteh

Be it lunch or dinner, try this Middle Eastern eggplant fatteh recipe. Made with pita bread and eggplant, it's an absolute must-try. And remember to serve it with toum or tahini sauce for the ultimate flavour experience! Here's how you make it.

Eggplant Fatteh. Image used for illustrative purposes only Image Credit: Shutterstock

Chocolate brownies

You can whip up a batch of guilt-free vegan chocolate brownies at home in less than an hour with this easy, no-bake recipe. Make a healthier version of your child's favourite with this easy recipe.

Chocolate Brownies - Raw, vegan, gluten dairy sugar soy and artificial colour free Image Credit: Supplied/Dimple Khitri

Salted caramel matcha latte

For those of you with a sweet tooth, this dairy-free and vegan salted caramel matcha latte is an absolute must-try! Here's a guide to make it in under 10 minutes.

Salted Caramel Matcha Latte Image Credit: Anas Thacharpadikkal/Gulf News