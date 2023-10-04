Tea time? Try these 9 must-try snacks from Kerala that you can make at home

Keral in India, known for its rich culinary heritage, offers a variety of snacks that perfectly blend flavours, spices, and textures. In this guide, we'll introduce you to 9 must-try Kerala delicacies you can easily recreate in your kitchen, from crispy banana chips to mouthwatering unniyappam or fried sweet dumplings.

Discover Kuzhalappam, a tea-time snack recipe from Kerala made with rice flour. This dish can be either sweet or savoury and can be created in just one hour! Here's the recipe.

Guide to making Kuzhalappam Image Credit: Supplied/Sobha Varghese

Avalose unda

Learn how to make Avalose unda or sweet rice balls roasted to perfection with rice, sugar, coconut, and cardamom, using this recipe.

Guide to making Avalose Unda Image Credit: Supplied/Sobha Varghese

Sukhiyan

Try vegan Sukhiyan! With just four simple ingredients, including green gram, you can whip up a delicious and satisfying treat in no time. Perfect for a midday snack or evening pick-me-up, you won't be able to resist this tasty Kerala favourite. Give it a try and see for yourself!

Guide to making Sukhiyan at home Image Credit: Supplied/Sobha Varghese

Ethakka upperi

Make ethakka upperi or banana chips at home with this 15-minute Kerala recipe. Slice the bananas thinly and deep fry them in coconut oil for a delicious snack. Try this recipe today and discover how easy it can be to make homemade snacks!

Guide to making Kerala ethakka upperi or banana chips Image Credit: Supplied/Sobha Varghese

Unniyappam

Unniyappam is probably one of the most adored snacks in Kerala. It is a dumpling made from rice, jaggery, banana, roasted coconut pieces, roasted sesame seeds and cardamom powder, fried in oil. Learn how to make the popular Unniyappam through this helpful video guide.

Unniyappam is a traditional Kerala style sweet treat Image Credit: Supplied

Aval vilayichathu

Aval is a versatile ingredient, and it's nothing but flattened rice flakes. Most supermarkets in the UAE stock them. It’s healthy, easily digestible, and can be prepared into a savoury or sweet dish. This spiced jaggery dish is less a dessert and more a favourite tea time snack in Kerala. Here's the recipe.

Aval Vilayichathucan can be made with either brown or white aval. The beaten rice flakes are infused in jaggery, grated coconut, ghee and cardamom for one fantastic dish Image Credit: Shutterstock

Elayappam

Elayappam, also known as Ela Ada, is a traditional delicacy from Kerala. It consists of grated coconut and jaggery layered between a thin rice paste, wrapped in banana leaf, and steamed. This tasty treat is also a healthy snack and is often served as an evening snack in Kerala. Try this recipe.

Elayappam/Ela Ada Image Credit: Supplied/Sobha Varghese

Pazham pori

Kerala has many names for banana fritters, including Ethakka appam and Pazham pori. A tasty vegan banana fritters recipe that makes for a good tea time snack paired with a cup of hot chai or coffee.

Ettakka appam or banana fritters from Kerala Image Credit: Supplied/Sobha Varghese

Murukku

Murukku, as such, needs no introduction to South Indians, a crunchy fried roundel made of urad dal and rice flour. This a classic Kerala recipe for making Murukku or twisted, deep fried chakli, which pairs well with a cup of tea. Here's the recipe.

Guide to making Murukku Image Credit: Supplied/Sobha Varghese