Chuseok or mid-autumn festival: UAE expat shares memories of celebrating Korean Thanksgiving

Before my marriage, Chuseok held memories of sitting beside my mum, helping her, and savouring the food prepared for the morning Chuseok rituals. Chuseok, one of Korea's most significant holidays, brought families together. People willingly travelled long distances to reunite with their loved ones, at least, that was the norm 30 years’ ago. Traditionally, women were responsible for preparing food for the extended family while men gathered to catch up on life. Our first stop was always at my dad's parents' house.

Ten years ago, upon my marriage, I had to follow Chuseok customs by visiting my husband and his family home first. I assisted my mother-in-law in preparing the feast, crafting namul (Korean-style seasoned vegetables) and a variety of jeons (Korean pancakes) made with beef and vegetables. Typically, we prepared three different types of namul and jeons, as was tradition. The day before Chuseok was filled with preparations for the rituals and the relatives who would visit my husband's parents' house.

After a decade of marriage, I live abroad, and it's challenging to participate in family gatherings. Additionally, the way Chuseok is celebrated has evolved, with more people opting to travel abroad during this extended holiday or choosing more straightforward holiday gatherings. Nonetheless, when I reminisce about Chuseok, my memories are intertwined with the time spent with my in-laws and the Chuseok dishes I learned to prepare from my mother-in-law. In Korean, we say, "You became a person from that family", when a daughter-in-law becomes more comfortable and accustomed to her husband's family rituals. - Ewha Kim

What's intriguing is that during your first year of marriage, visiting your husband's home can feel unfamiliar and somewhat unfair (at least that's how I felt). Your three-day holiday primarily revolves around an endless cycle of food preparation and dishwashing, which only ends when the holiday concludes. Each household has its unique cooking style and way of celebrating the holiday, making everything seem new. However, as time passes, you adapt, and it becomes a part of your tradition.

Here, I am sharing the Jeon recipe that my mother-in-law taught me.

Korean Pan-Fried Skewers Jeon recipe

Preparation time: 25 minutes

Cooking time: 10 minutes

Serves: 4

Ingredients

5 slices danmuji or pickled radish (store bought)

5 crab sticks

5 pieces of ham

3 oyster mushrooms

3 green onions

3 whole eggs

1 cup flour

12 toothpicks

Beef or other vegetables can be substituted for ingredients.

Method

Cut the vegetables, ham, and mushrooms into thin strips (batons) measuring 4cm in length and 1cm in width or smaller.

Arrange them on skewers.

Next, coat the ingredients with flour and dip them in beaten eggs.

Then, pan fry the skewers over medium heat until the egg coating turns golden brown. Serve hot and enjoy!

Ewha Kim She is the head of the media team at the Korean Cultural Center, Abu Dhabi.