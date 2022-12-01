3 traditional Emirati dessert recipes
Login / Sign Up
Logout
Gold / Forex

3 traditional Emirati dessert recipes

Pumpkin pudding, Luqaimat and a sweet dish that uses locally grown dates

Emirati Luqaimat
No celebration is complete without desserts. This UAE National Day we bring you recipes to satisfy your sweet tooth. Pictured: Emirati Luqaimat Image Credit: Shutterstock.com

While fireworks, flags and patriotic songs are part of the UAE National Day festivities, participate in the culinary traditions of the nation by making these classic dessert dishes at home.

Aseeda Bobar
Saffron and cardamom give Aseeda Bobar a distinctive flavour. Image Credit: Supplied

Aseeda Bobbar or Emirati pumpkin pudding

This is a traditional Emirati dessert made with saffron and cardamom, which gives it its distinctive flavour.

Luqaimat
Luqaimat is a traditional and popular Middle Eastern Dessert Image Credit: Stefan Lindeque/Gulf News

Luqaimat

It is a fried dumpling made from fermented dough, soaked in date honey or syrup with a slight seasoning of roasted seasme seeds. The dumplings are mildly salty, while the syrup has a robust, smokey date flavour, complemented by the nuttiness of the sesame seeds - overall a perfect dessert.

Dates and Chami
Dates and Chami uses freshly made cheese and ghee. Image Credit: Supplied

Dates and Chami

The recipe uses freshly made cheese drizzled with ghee.

Do you have any Emirati recipes to share? Write to us on food@gulfnews.com

More From Food

Gahwa

Cups jingling? You're invited for some Emirati Gahwa

Chicken Machboos

Celebrate UAE National Day with these 7 Emirati recipes

Have you ever tried the Dh1 karak chai from this restaurant on Jumeirah street?

UAE's best karak chai, regag on Dubai's Jumeirah street

Pixabay

Beyond dal makhani, butter chicken ...7 must-try dishes

Trending

Latest In

This website stores cookies on your computer. These cookies are used to improve your experience and provide more personalized service to you. Both on your website and other media. To find out more about the cookies and data we use, please check out our Privacy Policy.