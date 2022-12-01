3 traditional Emirati dessert recipes

While fireworks, flags and patriotic songs are part of the UAE National Day festivities, participate in the culinary traditions of the nation by making these classic dessert dishes at home.
This is a traditional Emirati dessert made with saffron and cardamom, which gives it its distinctive flavour.
It is a fried dumpling made from fermented dough, soaked in date honey or syrup with a slight seasoning of roasted seasme seeds. The dumplings are mildly salty, while the syrup has a robust, smokey date flavour, complemented by the nuttiness of the sesame seeds - overall a perfect dessert.
The recipe uses freshly made cheese drizzled with ghee.
Do you have any Emirati recipes to share? Write to us on food@gulfnews.com