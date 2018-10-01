The fashionable Boulevard Chic Brunch at Address Boulevard

This brunch launches this weekend and serves a selection of fresh Mediterranean cuisine. The Saturday brunch is more classy than rowdy and is in a sophisticated setting. The offering includes a selection of freshly baked bread, a cheese station, a BBQ station as well as a buffet. The food and beverages are accompanied by upbeat music by the resident DJ.

Location: Address Boulevard, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard, Downtown Dubai

Cost: Dh345 with soft beverages, Dh445 with select house beverages, Dh545 with premium beverages

Timings: Every Saturday from 1pm to 4pm starting on 6 October 2018

The Seagrill Bistro Brunch

This brunch launches this Friday. The chic and modern bistro is the latest beachside venue to host a brunch. Their offering includes a selection of Mediterranean and European-inspired dishes. The food menu served sharing style and everything is brought out onto the tables. Highlights on the menu include its poached octopus salad and foie gras crumble for starters, seafood calamata pasta and mushroom fusilli pasta with goats cheese and truffle oil for mains, and if you have room, the must have is the baked Alaska and chocolate cake for dessert.

Location: Fairmont the Palm Jumeirah

Cost: Dh345 per person including soft beverages and Dh495 with house beverages

Timings: Every Friday 12.30pm and 4pm (last orders at 3.30pm)

The Nikki Beach Rose Saturday Brunch

Experience “La Vie en Rose” for the afternoon as you enjoy a delicious brunch, dance to live music and soak in the sunshine. The food offers globally-inspired cuisine, with the tastes and spices representative of all the countries that Nikki Beach is located in across the world, including St. Stropez, Miami and Bodrum to name a few. The food menu includes salads, creative sushi rolls and original seafood entrees.

Location: Pearl Jumeira Dubai

Cost: Dh265 including food and soft beverages, Dh395 including select beverages, Dh465 including mixed beverages and house beverages

Timings: Every Saturday from 1pm to 4pm

The Gaucho Terrace Night Brunch

As the summer season comes to a close, Gaucho will be opening its doors to their outdoor terrace and serving up a brand new Terrace Night Brunch Menu next weekend. The brunch is another sharing menu made up of eight savoury dishes, along with dessert options. From a truffle & mushroom risotto to Gorgonzola croquettes and Ecuadorean ceviche, treat yourself to an evening of unlimited tapas and beverages.

Location: Gaucho DIFC, Terrace

Cost: Dh399 per person including house beverages

Timings: Every Friday from 7.30pm to 10pm Starting as of Friday October 12