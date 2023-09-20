17 food and beverage deals for a girl squad night out in Dubai

Going for a night out with your best girl friends? Don’t go before checking out these deals for women on food and beverages across Dubai. Whether you enjoy live entertainment and music or want to try out a multi-course menu at a discount with your girl pals, we have the best offers for you.

Gastropub, The Stables, recently reopened with new interiors and menu. They host ladies’ night on Mondays from 7pm to 12am. Women can enjoy four selected beverages and live music. They also have interactive horse race screenings on Wednesdays, during which guests can play games.

Pure Sky Lounge in Dubai have a gents’ and ladies’ night every Wednesday from 9pm to midnight. Guests can enjoy unlimited selected beverages at a discounted price, and a 35 per cent discount on the a la carte food menu.

Maison de Curry in Souk Al Bahar has ladies' night on Wednesdays from 6 to 10pm. Women get to enjoy unlimited beverages at a discounted price and a 20 per cent discount on food. Some of the menu highlights include burrata salad, beef tartare, sushi, and more.

Try out the ladies' night offer at Maison de Curry. Image Credit: Supplied

Try out the ladies night at Dukes Bar on Thursday night from 8 to 11pm. Women can enjoy four drinks with a sushi appetiser at a discounted price. Men also get a 20 per cent discount on the total bill. Their happy hour takes place Monday to Friday from 4:30 to 6:30pm with discounts on drinks.

Japanese speakeasy bar, 7 Tales, is hosting a ladies’ night. Located at The City Social House in the Grosvenor House Dubai, the bar is offering women three beverages and bites at a discounted price every Wednesday, from 7pm to 12am.

Weslodge Saloon has a ladies night offer available every Wednesday. It includes unlimited beverages from 8pm to 12am per woman as well as 30 per cent off on select main dishes from the a la carte menu. Guests can expect dishes such as Canadian whole lobster tagliatelle, pastrami short rib, truffle and burrata risotto, and more.

Reef and Beef steakhouse is hosting a ladies night. Every Wednesday, women can enjoy 50 per cent off on all beverages and bites. There will be live music and the offer is available from 7pm to 2am.

Michelin-starred Akira Back is hosting a Batafurai ladies’ night. Guests can enjoy two hours of unlimited selected beverages and a selection of sharing plates with live entertainment. The offer is available every Monday from 7 to 11pm and there are also packages available for men.

Novotel Dubai Al Barsha’s Deck Se7en has happy hour daily from 4 to 7pm. Guests can enjoy a buy-one-get-one-free offer on selected beverages. They also have a ladies night every Wednesday from 7 to 10pm. Women can enjoy three complimentary drinks and a 25 per cent discount on the a la carte menu inclusive of dishes such as chicken schnitzel, roasted sea bass and cheeseburgers.

Lilly’s Social House, sports bar and restaurant, located at Canal Central Hotel Business Bay has ladies’ night from 7 to 11pm every Wednesday. Women guests are treated to three complimentary drinks and a 20 per cent discount on food.

Isola Restaurant is hosting ladies' night every Tuesday, 7 to 11pm, with a specially curated menu. The experience includes a three-course menu paired with three beverages. Diners can expect pasta, seabass, seabream, pinsa, chicken, classic tiramisu and more.

Seven Sisters, at the JW Marriott Marquis, hosts a ladies' night every Tuesday, during which, women can get one dish from the sushi selection and unlimited drinks for a discounted price.

Every Thursday from 7 to 11pm, Black Flamingo, at Radisson Beach Resort, Palm Jumeirah, is hosting a bachelorette night. Women will get unlimited drinks at a discounted price. They will also get a choice of nacho dips and appetisers to choose from, such as rock shrimp and chicken tenders.

Ekai in Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) have a ladies night offering every Wednesday from 8pm to 12am, with appetisers and drinks.

Antika has a ladies’ night every Tuesday, from 7 pm until midnight. Diners will get two dishes and an open bar at a discounted price. Antika is known for Levantine cuisine and specifically Lebanese flavours.

Try out the ladies' night offer at Antika.

