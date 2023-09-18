Berry, berry, strawberry, love strawberry, like BTS’s J-Hope, the band’s strawberry enthusiast once said. If only we knew what he thinks about the latest viral strawberry makeup trend that has gripped TikTok, thanks to Hailey Bieber. It really wasn’t a thing, but then it is now.

Bieber’s strawberry look has been months in the making, as in June itself, she introduced a new twist to the French manicure. Instead of white tips and pearly bases, she decided to opt for strawberry shades of pink. So it isn’t a complete revelation that she decided to conceptualise a strawberry look for herself. It fits right in with the era of food-themed trends.

We had the “tomato girl summer”, which focused on people turning to a ‘rustic’ lifestyle, and embracing strong red hues in their outfits and facial makeup. It was also a celebration of the colour red. Smoky brown eyeshadow paved the way for the latte trend, which is all about getting inspired by the warm hues and creamy tones of a latte coffee. The strawberry couldn’t be left behind.

Last month, Bieber shared a brief tutorial on how she achieved a rosy look, which later evolved into the ‘strawberry girl makeup trend’, leading to the explosion of videos under the relevant hashtag. The celebrity’s makeup video amassed over 3.6 billion views. Just like the other delicious-sounding food trends, the strawberry trend is inspired by the fruit and places much importance on strawberry-flavoured products, along with a palette of pinks and reds. The look is characterised by sun-kissed skin, doe-like eyelashes and berry blush. It’s almost like the tomato girl trend, but with gentler hues and vibes.

In the TikTok video with a voiceover, Bieber starts with brushing her eyebrows, uses the cream bronzer and swipes it everywhere on her face. Following this, she blends a touch of concealer, along with two “cream blushes”. It gives her the sun-kissed look. She adds a few touches of a “peachy coloured” highlighter, followed by some bronzer to her eyelids. She then dabs her nose with a freckle liner to add the freckles, and tops off the look with liquid eyeliner. And then, she adds some pink lip gloss, to plump up her lips.

There’s not much heartache involved, as Bieber’s video showed. The experts break it down for you.

How do you get the strawberry girl look?

For starters, your skin needs to be glowing and healthy to pull this off, so ensure your skincare routine is up-to-date Image Credit: Shutterstock

Well, the idea is to look as if you’ve been picking strawberries. How to achieve that? Nerissa Low, makeup expert and the Founder of Liht Organics explains the step-by-step process. For starters, your skin needs to be glowing and healthy to pull this off, so ensure your skincare routine is up-to-date. “Ensure your skin is ready by starting with a lightweight foundation,” explains Low. You can add a tinted moisturiser, or apply a blush to look as if you have a natural flush.

“Use a contour stick to sculpt and blend for that sun-kissed effect. Then, apply a concealer to areas needing extra coverage,” explains Low. Use a cream bronzer on the cheekbones, eyelids and forehead for more effect.

Now, we come to the most important part of the routine: the berry-hued blush. “Liquid lipstick works great. Apply generously to your cheeks and nose bridge for that charming berry flush. Enhance with a creamy highlighter for a subtle glow,” says Low. There are many other blushes you can try experimenting with, especially ones that have glowing light pinks.

You need the faux freckles, next. “To mimic strawberry seeds, create small freckle clusters around your nose and sunlit areas like cheeks and outer eyes. Pat gently for a natural look,” says Low. Turn your attention to your eyebrows and eyes after that. Shape your brows with brow powder for a defined yet natural look. “Coat lashes with lengthening mascara and add a soft-winged liner near the lash line,” she says. So, you can achieve that Bambi-like look.

You’re almost there. It’s just the lips left. So, you outline and shape your lips with a liner. Add the lip glaze with the same cream blush that you used to contour your cheeks. Start with a liquid lipstick base, add some gloss for the sun-kissed berry appearance. If you don’t care much for pink lip gloss, try the strawberry lip balm as well.