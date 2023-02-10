13 spots to go for dinner this Valentine’s Day in Dubai and Abu Dhabi

4-course dinner and drinks

Barfly By Buddha-Bar, a rooftop restaurant, and lounge, is offering a set menu for couples with four courses and drinks. The menu includes dishes such as oysters with ponzu pearls, miso black cod, lamb chops, and caramel hazelnut chocolate mousse.

Live entertainment and more

Enjoy Valentine’s Day drinks, live entertainment, and bites at Blind Tiger, as they offer an exclusive cocktail menu for the week of Valentine’s Day. There are three limited edition drinks available from February 13 to 19.

Special dinner experience

Try out a four-course menu at Ce La Vi Image Credit: Supplied

Ce La Vi at Level 54 of Address Sky View Hotel is offering guests an à la carte menu and a four-course set menu curated by Chef Howard Ko. The set menu includes dishes such as smoked chocolate foie gras, black truffle “sushi rice” risotto, pan-roasted sea bass, and vanilla cheesecake. A live performance by a violinist and pianist will also add to the dining experience.

Valentine’s Day movie night

Do something a little different this Valentine’s Day and spend the evening watching movies. On February 14, from 6pm until midnight, Ernst, A Bavarian restaurant at the 25hours Hotel in Dubai, will be showing romantic movies outdoors on the terrace and serving warm drinks for the winter.

Turkish dinner

Enjoy a Turkish dinner on Valentine's Day Image Credit: Supplied

Hayal is offering a set menu for Valentine’s Day. The Turkish eatery will have dishes such as baked prawns with butter and garlic and beetroot with goat cheese and blood orange dressing, chargrilled spicy lamb minced kebab, and baked eggplant with gruyere cheese and tahini yogurt, as well as a Valentine’s Day-themed cake.

Dinner, drinks, and dessert

Dubai’s La Mezcaleria is offering a three-course set menu for the occasion. Dishes will include grilled calamari, shrimp tempura, penne Arrabiata, and beef tenderloin, as well as desserts such as chocolate lava cake and deconstructed crème brûlée.

Indian dishes

Try out Indian delicacies on Valentine's Day Image Credit: Supplied

Indian eatery Bombay Bungalow is offering a set, three-course menu on February 14. The offerings include pani puri with guacamole, crispy soda batter-fried fish and chips, fiery five-spice chicken and Jhinga Kalimirch, mustard jumbo prawn curry, lamb korma, and more. There is a vegetarian menu as well.

Michelin-recognised restaurant

Radisson Blu, Dubai Deira Creek is holding a “gala dinner” for Valentine’s Day. The food will include dishes from multiple restaurants at the hotel, including the Michelin-recognised restaurant Shabestan.

Discounts in Abu Dhabi

Bab Al Nojoum camping sites in Abu Dhabi have special offers for their guests on Valentine’s Day. Their camping sites Bab Al Nojoum Hudayriyat and Bab Al Nojoum Al Mugheirah are offering set menus, discounts on bookings, and curated dinner experiences for couples.

Valentine’s Day buffet

The 365 restaurant at Novotel Dubai Al Barsha has a buffet planned for Valentine’s Day. Guests can choose from braised beef with mushrooms, salads, chicken tikka on the grill, arancini, breaded mozzarella, and more.

A French meal to share

Try out French food on Valentine's Day Image Credit: Supplied

Eunoia by Carine will celebrate Valentine’s Day with a special set menu, designed to be shared between a couple. Dishes include French oysters and tuna tartare, truffle tart, roasted chicken with foie gras and truffle butter, and more.

Laid-back fusion food

French-Japanese restaurant Nette has created a special set menu for Valentine’s Day, with its Executive Chef, Chef Shaunne. Dishes include Miso seared tuna and compressed watermelon salad with wasabi shallots, quinoa salad, Mirin glazed salmon fillet with miso aubergine puree, and Japanese mustard grilled beef tenderloin. For dessert, they will offer soft Japanese crème brûlée buttermilk pancakes to share.