Sheraton Jumeirah Beach Resort is proud to announce its relaunch following an extensive revitalization, redefining the guest experience at this iconic destination. As the first hotel built in the Jumeirah Beach Residence (JBR) area, Sheraton Jumeirah Beach Resort has set the standard for excellence in hospitality for over two decades. This transformation ushers in a new era, blending modern design, amenities, and cutting-edge technology while preserving the resort’s rich history and cherished legacy.

The resort’s reinvention is centred on bringing people together through shared moments and spaces. The newly reimagined rooms and suites blend modern design with natural textures, featuring a colour palette inspired by the beachfront setting. Each room is equipped with the latest technologies to meet the needs of today’s travelers, offering a seamless blend of comfort and innovation. The bathrooms too have been fully renovated, with bathtubs replaced by rain showers for better convenience and accessibility.

The redesigned lobby showcases Sheraton’s latest brand elements, creating a contemporary, inviting space that blends work, leisure, and meaningful connections. Signature concepts like The Booth, Studios, and & More by Sheraton transform the lobby into a vibrant hub where guests and locals can come together in unique and memorable ways. Complementing this, the Gatherings by Sheraton global initiative plays a key role in fostering community engagement through curated events that unite diverse groups, strengthening Sheraton JBR’s role as a hub for shared experiences.

In addition to the revitalisation of its guest accommodations, the resort introduces two new dining outlets: Seafield Mediterranean Eatery and & More by Sheraton. Seafield offers a array of Mediterranean flavours and a warm, inviting atmosphere that embodies its vibrant spirit. Further, & More by Sheraton features an all-day menu with a variety of beverages, freshly brewed coffee, and an assortment of breakfast offerings, along with convenient grab-and-go options.

The resort also boasts a diverse selection of food and beverage venues, including Black Goose Buns & Brews, a vibrant sports bar; Bliss Lounge, a beach lounge; Al Hadiqa, a Levantine restaurant; Peacock, a Chinese specialty restaurant; Azure, a pool bar; and Tacolicious, a Mexican food truck, among others.

Guests seeking relaxation and leisure will be delighted by the enhancement of the hotel’s recreational facilities, including a private beach, an outdoor temperature-controlled pool, a dedicated children’s swimming pool, and a spa offering a variety of treatments. Visitors can enjoy activities such as beach volleyball, water sports, and table tennis, as well as access to the newly renovated Sheraton Fitness. Additionally, the resort features two indoor squash courts for those looking to stay active during their stay.

"We are excited to introduce this transformative new chapter for Sheraton Jumeirah Beach Resort,” says Multi-Property General Manager Mohamed El Aghoury. “With our commitment to excellence at the core, we’ve reimagined the resort to offer not just comfort, but a truly immersive atmosphere where every detail ensures that visitors feel not only welcomed but also that they truly belong in this thoughtfully designed environment.”

Located in the heart of JBR, the relaunched Sheraton Jumeirah Beach Resort offers guests easy access to some of Dubai’s most iconic attractions, including Ain Dubai, Palm Jumeirah, and Dubai Marina. This prime location, combined with the resort’s newly upgraded amenities and unparalleled service, makes it the perfect destination for both leisure and business travelers.