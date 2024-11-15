Highlights
* The iconic ‘Stars Flyer’ stands as the tallest swing ride in the world, while the ‘Hala Madrid Coaster’ is the region’s first wooden roller coaster, promising unparalleled thrills for all visitors
* New announcements include an Inclusive Sports Day and special Madridista perks
Dubai Parks and Resorts, the Middle East’s largest theme park destination, recently celebrated the official inauguration of Real Madrid World, the world’s first-ever football theme park. This exciting six-hectare venue features over 40 original Real Madrid-themed rides and attractions, for families and amusement park enthusiasts.
The occasion was graced by Emilio Butragueño, Director of Institutional Relations at Real Madrid C.F., and Roberto Carlos, club’s Ambassador and the greatest left-backs in football history, along with several distinguished VIPs. Both left an indelible mark on the sport and played major roles in Real Madrid’s history.
Fernando Eiroa, CEO at Dubai Holding Entertainment, said, “Real Madrid World is more than just a theme park—it is a celebration of football. We’re pleased to have Emilio Butragueño and Roberto Carlos and alongside VIPs to see the club’s legacy and the global sport being celebrated in Dubai at Real Madrid World. This is an exciting addition to Dubai’s entertainment landscape with new experiences that are fully inclusive, educational, and fun for all.”
The day was a football lover’s dream as Emilio Butragueño and Roberto Carlos thrilled fans by showcasing their legendary football skills, meeting with guests, and exploring the park’s world-class rides and attractions. Guests had a once-in-a-lifetime chance to see these legends in action, hear them discuss the incredible attractions of the park, and even get personalized memorabilia at the store.
Furthermore, Emilio Butragueño and Roberto Carlos had played football with more than 100 children from the Real Madrid Foundation at the official regulation measurements field located in the park. The presence of these two Real Madrid legends at the ceremony added an extraordinary touch, as they have won multiple titles, broken records, and received numerous accolades throughout their illustrious careers.
Real Madrid World features over 40 exhilarating rides and attractions that let fans relive unforgettable moments. Visitors can also dive into the action with interactive games and activities at The Real Challenge or explore the Bernabéu Experience, featuring an impressive display of 15 European football cups and 11 European basketball cups. At Meet the Stars, life-sized figures of iconic Real Madrid players provide the perfect opportunity for fans to capture unforgettable selfies.
Guests can also look forward to live match viewings and special 20% Madridista discounts on tickets and food & beverages, making a day at Real Madrid World even more memorable. Additionally, the park will host an Inclusive Sports Day, specially organized for People of Determination(PoD), celebrating inclusivity and the joy of sports.