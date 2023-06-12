To say anything that BTS members do goes viral is not an exaggeration. Case in point – the latest live video by the K-pop band's youngest member Jeon Jung-kook, who dozed off on camera today.

And, no, it wasn’t an accident.

Armys (BTS fans) who tuned in to watch the singer's live broadcast on Weverse, the online community for K-pop fans, were in for a surprise this morning.

Jungkook had tucked himself under the covers as he appeared online. He told his fans that he was feeling anxious and couldn’t sleep.

The singer knew that if he fell asleep again, during the broadcast, like he did in March, and on few other previous live videos, he would get in trouble with his managing agency.

But, just a few minutes later, Jungkook had drifted off.

For 21 minutes, fans watched him sleep peacefully, as they discussed the BTS singers’ hectic schedule, their love for the army, and joking about how Jungkook was sleeping again.

In between the live video, the K-pop idol woke up and mumbled about how he had a dream about the Armys. He even told them that they need to be safe.

BTS fan @tk_obsessed_ tweeted: “I was watching Jungkook's live, and I don’t know when I fell asleep… woke up in the morning with my mum showing me a video of me sleeping with my phone on, in which Jungkook was sleeping as well. I haven't written a single line of the assignment I was supposed to write.”

The video ended with 6.7 million viewers watching him and his name became the top trend on Twitter.

Recently, BTS who are celebrating the 10th anniversary of their debut tomorrow, also released a digital single, ‘Take Two’.

Produced by Suga and El Capitxn, with RM and J-hope also participating in the lyrics, the song brings together a soothing melody and rap with a comforting acoustic sound.

Just a day after its release, the song topped the iTunes 'Top Song' chart in 92 nations/areas, including the US, UK, France, and Germany.

To celebrate the K-pop sensation's anniversary, various landmarks in Seoul, including City Hall, the N Seoul Tower, also known as Namsan Tower, Han River bridges, and more – lit up in purple, the signature colour of BTS.