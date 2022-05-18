The first trailer for Marvel’s upcoming series ‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’ has been unveiled and it’s hilarious.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, the new comedy series stars Tatiana Maslany in the titular role of Jennifer Walters, aka She-Hulk, a lawyer who specialises in superhuman-oriented legal cases.
The almost two-minute long trailer of ‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’ features Mark Ruffalo reprising his MCU character Bruce Banner, aka Hulk.
The upcoming series follows Walters as she navigates the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk.
As per The Hollywood Reporter, Jessica Gao is the head writer of ‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’. Executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kat Coiro and Gao. Co-executive producers are Wendy Jacobson and Jennifer Booth.
The nine-episode Marvel series will premiere on August 17 on Disney+.