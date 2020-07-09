1.1397596-3352931962
Fred Savage and Danica McKellar as childhood sweethearts Kevin and Winnie in 'The Wonder Years'. Image Credit: Gulf News Archives
Popular series ‘The Wonder Years’ is coming back — this time, with a black family at the centre of it all.

The dramedy, which first aired in 1988 and ran until 1993, spanning six seasons, is the latest classic to get a nostalgic reimagining. Recently, Netflix premiered ‘The Babysitters Club’, a reboot of the 1990 series of the same name.

A still from 'The Babysitters Club'. Image Credit: Netflix

‘The Wonder Years’ was a coming-of-age tale that revolved around a young Kevin Arnold (Fred Savage) as he grows up in the late 60s and early 70s — family dynamics and growing pains included.

The reboot, executive produced by Lee Daniels (‘Empire’), will be set during the same time period but its focus will be a Black family in Alabama.

Lee Daniels. Image Credit: AP

Savage, who at 13 years old became the youngest actor ever nominated at the Emmys for Lead Actor in a Comedy Series, will return to the show behind the scenes, this time as a director and executive producer.

Ironically, the 44-year-old actor has been outspoken in the past about never doing a reunion for the series, telling Vanity Fair “it’s something you can’t go back to and you can’t revisit.”