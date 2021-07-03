At long last, HBO’s ‘The Last of Us’, the live-action TV series adaptation of the award-winning video games first released in 2013, has started filming in Calgary, Canada.
And the first set photo lets on more than you think it does.
Star Gabriel Luna (‘Terminator: Dark Fate’) shared an image of the Miller family: Joel (‘The Mandalorian’s’ Pedro Pascal), his daughter Sarah (Nico Parker), and his brother Tommy (Luna).
“Already love these folks. #MillerTime #thelastofus,” Luna wrote on Instagram.
The main story of ‘The Last of Us’ takes place 20 years after civilisation has been decimated by a fungal plague that transforms those that succumb into grotesque zombie-like monsters. But the prologue scene in the game depicts the day it all began.
When the fungus starts taking over people in their hometown in Austin, Texas, Joel and Tommy garb hold of Sarah and attempt to flee, only to have Sarah tragically die in the events that follow, turning Joel into the hardened survivor we meet again in the game years later.
Parker, who plays Sarah, had her breakout role as Colin Farrell’s daughter in Disney’s live-action adaptation of ‘Dumbo’. The actress also featured in HBO’s ‘The Third Day’. She next will be seen in Warner Bros’ ‘Reminiscence’, in which she appears opposite her real-life mother, Thandiwe Newton.
Kantemir Balagov is directing the pilot episode of ‘The Last Of Us’.
'Game of Thrones’ star Bella Ramsey plays Ellie, the central character of ‘The Last of Us’, originally voiced by Ashley Johnson in the game.