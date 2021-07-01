1 of 10
‘Drishyam 2’ (UAE Cinemas): Creating a sequel to a beloved thriller like ‘Drishyam’ is tricky. How do you outdo a near-perfect original that tied up all the loose ends? But actor Mohanlal and director Jeethu Joseph managed to pull off that tough feat off with aplomb with ‘Drishyam 2’. Due to public demand, the film which premiered first on a web platform in February will now release in the UAE theatres on July 1. Even if you have watched this riveting whodunit online, there are some films with immense repeat value and this Malayalam-language thriller falls into that category. Mohanlal — as the doting family man Georgekutty — is in impeccable form as he tries to protect his daughter from a murder cover-up. A water-tight script and some splendid acting ensures that you are always on the edge of your seat in this well-made film.
‘Haseen Dillruba’ (Netflix): If you are in the mood for a warped romance and an interesting psychological thriller, then Taapsee Pannu’s ‘Haseen Dillruba’ will hit the spot. Directed by Vinil Mathew and out on July 2, this movie about a dysfunctional married couple (played wickedly by Pannu and Vikrant Massey) with undertones of infidelity and deception is a great weekend watch. Actor Harshvardhan Rane is also effective in his dishy role. The film also has some interesting twists and a diabolical sense of humour.
‘Cold Case’ (Amazon Prime Video): Actor Prithviraj is on call as a cop to investigate a murder of a young woman in this murder mystery. There’s also a strong supernatural element woven into the script. While you may have to suspend belief in many scenes, Prithviraj delivers a solid performance as a stoic cop in this Malayalam-language film. Also starring Aditi Balan as a journalist, this film has enough twists to keep you hooked.
‘Dolittle’ (OSN): While this version of the famous doctor-who-talks-to-animals isn’t as good as the Eddie Murphy version, it’s got its own heartwarming moments. When Dolittle loses his wife on a quest to find an ancient and mythical fruit that rumoured to cure all ills, he locks himself away from society dealing only with his animal friends. It takes an ill queen and an impossible journey — to follow his wife’s footsteps — to take him out of his misery and get him to engage with the world again.
‘The Marvelous Mrs Maisel’ (Amazon Prime Video): If this hilarious telling of a rising star in New York doesn’t make you chortle — and occasionally guffaw — you’ve got no sense of humour. In the series, in 1958 America, when Jewish American housewife Miriam discovers her husband’s infidelity, she does what any rational, sane person would do — she goes to a bar, gets on stage and airs their dirty laundry in a comic fashion, winning herself a round of applause. And so begins her rise to fame and her tussle with convention.
‘Ice Road’ (UAE cinemas): Actor Liam Neeson returns to a type of role he knows best — an action movie star. The actor stars in this dramatic movie that tells the story of Mike McCann (Neeson), a long-haul trucker who’s also the caretaker of his brother, Gurty, a war veteran with PTSD. Mike can’t seem to hold onto a job for long but when a methane accident causes a diamond mine to explode, a piece of equipment is urgently needed for a rescue mission. The only way to get it to the mine is by truck, which means Neeson has been come to the rescue.
‘Luca’ (UAE cinemas): If you haven’t watching this in cinemas yet, there’s still time! This heartwarming tale is perfect for a chilled out weekend. In the movie, Luca Paguro (Jacob Tremblay) is a 13-year-old sea monster who lives off the coast of the Italian Riviera. To him, the surface is a magical place that he’s only heard rumours of. However he gets a taste of this other life when he becomes friends with a human.
‘Batwoman’ (Starzplay): Kickstart your weekend with some classic, action-packed Batwoman. With two seasons, there’s lots to catch up on. The first season stars Ruby Rose as Kate Kane who soars onto the streets of Gotham as Batwoman, primed to curb the failing city’s criminal resurgence. The second season, which recently concluded, stars Javicia Leslie as the caped crusader.
‘The Forever Purge’ (UAE cinemas): If you’ve not gotten enough of the gory ‘Purge’ franchise, then there’s one last one for the road. The fifth and final movie releases in the cinemas and sees a Mexican couple who are on the run from a drug cartel battle vicious thugs who plan to continue the violent tradition of the now-outlawed Purge.
‘Fargo’ (Netflix): Come for the crime thriller, stay for the witty and surreal storytelling. Inspired by the 1996 movie of the same name, each of its four seasons are set in the Midwest but in different time periods, with a new cast and storyline. There’s intrigue, double crossing, lots of guns, and lots of thrills to be had.
