1 of 10
Firefly Lane: This sweet and engaging show stars Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke as friends Tully and Kate who grew up together after meeting as kids on Firefly Lane. The series, based on the book by Kristin Hannah, goes through different parts of their lives and showcases their ups and downs.
Image Credit: COURTESY OF NETFLIX
2 of 10
The Haunting of Hill House: Looking for something scary? This creepy show, based loosely on the 1959 book by Shirley Jackson, is about a family that moves into an old house and is eventually driven away from it. Now that they’re older, the children are still dealing with memories of the past.
Image Credit: Netflix
3 of 10
Bridgerton: A runaway hit that nobody saw coming! This series based on the books by Julia Quinn is set during the Regency era in England, and chronicles the lives of eight siblings of the influential Bridgerton family. Good news, a second season is on its way.
Image Credit: LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX
4 of 10
Big Little Lies: Based on the 2014 novel by Liane Moriarty, the series is a crime drama set in an idyllic suburban Californian town. The wealthy characters Madeline, Celeste and Jane see their lives torn apart when a murder takes place.
Image Credit: HBO
5 of 10
The Stranger: This mystery thriller is based on the 2015 Harlan Coben novel of the name. In it, Adam Price is told a shocking secret about his wife by an unknown woman in a baseball cap. Soon after this, Adam’s wife goes missing.
Image Credit: Netflix
6 of 10
Behind Her Eyes: This dark and twisted thriller is based on the 2017 novel by Sarah Pinborough and is a must-watch. The series sees a single mother and her psychiatrist boss enter into an affair, while she also befriends his wife.
Image Credit: Netflix
7 of 10
Sweet Magnolias: For a sweet escape, this show is just the right mix of comforting and warm. The romantic drama is based on the novels by Sherryl Woods and follows the lives of three close friends as they deal with challenges in life.
Image Credit: Netflix
8 of 10
The Handmaid’s Tale: Based on the iconic novel by Margaret Atwood, this show is set in a dystopian land where women are treated like property. Starring Elisabeth Moss, the series has won a number of awards including the Golden Globe Award for Best Television Series – Drama.
Image Credit:
9 of 10
Little Fires Everywhere: This show starring Hollywood heavyweights Kerry Washington and Reese Witherspoon is based on the 2017 novel by Celeste Ng. It following the lives of the Richardson family and a mother-daughter duo as they intersect in unexpected ways.
Image Credit: Erin Simkin
10 of 10
The Queen’s Gambit: Chess playing gets taken to a dramatic new level in this series starring Anya Taylor-Joy. Based on Walter Tevis’s 1983 novel, the series sees a chess prodigy grapple with a troubled childhood and addiction.
Image Credit: Phil Bray/Netflix