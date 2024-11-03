London: London police said Sunday said they had passed a file of evidence to state prosecutors for consideration following a probe spurred by a television investigation into sexual assault claims against actor Russell Brand.

Following an investigation by Channel 4's Dispatches and The Sunday Times in September 2023, police received a number of reports of sexual offences from women in London and elsewhere in the UK, police said in a statement sent to AFP.

The television documentary aired claims from several women of rape, sexual assault and emotional abuse.

Brand, 49, has denied the alleged abuses, which are said to have taken place between 2006 and 2013.

"A file of evidence has now been passed to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS)" who will decide whether to issue charges, the police statement added.

"As part of the investigation, a man in his 40s has been interviewed by officers under caution on three separate occasions," said police, adding they related to a number of non-recent sexual offences.

"We have a team of dedicated officers providing specialist support to the women who have come forward," said Detective Superintendent Andy Furphy.

"We are committed to investigating sexual offences, no matter how long ago they are alleged to have taken place," he added.