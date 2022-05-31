The wait is almost over with Marvel and Star Wars fans eagerly awaiting the launch of Disney+ in the UAE.

The streaming service, which launches here on June 8 and in 15 other MENA countries, has given fans a peek into the line-up of shows and films that will be available upon launch.

Subscribers will be able to access content from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic and Star, with over 1,200 films, 1,000 series and a slate of 100 exclusive originals available on the day of launch.

Top-billed content

Oscar Issac in 'Moon Knight' Image Credit: Disney+

Confirmed for launch, superhero fans will have access to all of their favourite titles from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including Academy Award-nominated ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of The Ten Rings’, ‘Black Panther’, ‘Avengers: Endgame’ and ‘Black Widow,’ and the latest Marvel series including ‘Moon Knight’, ‘WandaVision’, and the animated series ‘What If...?’

Subscribers will also have access to Star Wars’ ‘The Book of Boba Fett’, both seasons of ‘The Mandalorian’, and the latest original series, ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ starring Ewan McGregor.

General entertainment

A still from 'Free Guy' Image Credit: Supplied

In general entertainment, subscribers will be able to watch titles including the hit original comedy series ‘Only Murders in the Building,’ starring Selena Gomez, along with ‘The Kardashians,’ as well as all seasons of ‘The Simpsons’, ‘Grey’s Anatomy’, and ‘The Walking Dead.’

There’s also a wide-reaching movie line-up from classics like ‘Avatar’, to action-packed Academy Award-nominated comedy ‘Free Guy’ starring Ryan Reynolds.

Family fun

Emma Stone in 'Cruella' Image Credit: Disney

Subscribers will be able to see beloved stories from Disney and Pixar, including the entire ‘Toy Story’ franchise, ‘Soul’ and Academy Award-nominated ‘Luca’, and from Walt Disney Animation Studios, Academy Award-winning ‘Encanto’, which tells the tale of an extraordinary family, the Madrigals, and Academy Award-winning ‘Cruella’ starring Emma Stone as Cruella de Vil.

Disney classics such as ‘Cinderella’, ‘Aladdin’, ‘The Lion King’ and ‘The Little Mermaid’ will also be available to stream alongside recent blockbusters like ‘Frozen’, ‘Frozen II’, and ‘Mulan (2020)’. There will also be hundreds of Disney Channel series, shorts, and specials available to stream, including the ‘Mickey Mouse Clubhouse’ and Miley Cyrus-starrer ‘Hannah Montana’.

Documentaries to watch

The World According to Jedff Goldblum Image Credit: Supplied

National Geographic documentaries including ‘The Rescue’ and ‘Free Solo’, from Academy Award-winning directors and producers E. Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin, will sit alongside popular National Geographic series such as ‘The World According To Jeff Goldblum’ and ‘Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted’.

Disney+ is offering an introductory pre-launch offer of Dh239 for the annual subscription, which is only available until June 7 and is equivalent to 12 months for the price of eight, based on the monthly subscription price at launch of Dh29.99.