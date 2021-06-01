Lebanese-British actress Razane Jammal is all set to join the land of the Dreaming. The ‘Paranormal’ star has been cast in Netflix’s adaptation of the DC comic series ‘Sandman’, the actress announced on her Instagram page.
“What a dream come true! Thrilled to have joined the DC family,” wrote Jammal.
Jammal joins fellow cast members Tom Sturridge, Gwendoline Christie, Vivienne Acheampong, Boyd Holbrook and Charles Dance.
Other prominent names to have been announced joining the cast are David Thewlis, Patton Oswalt, Kirby-Howell Baptiste, Jenna Coleman, Donna Preston and Mason Alexander Park, among others.
The series is based on ‘The Sandman’ comic book series created by Neil Gaiman, who is co-writing the series alongside David S. Goyer and Allan Heinberg.
‘The Sandman’ is “a rich blend of modern myth and dark fantasy in which contemporary fiction, historical drama and legend are seamlessly interwoven. ‘The Sandman’ follows the people and places affected by Morpheus, the Dream King, as he mends the cosmic — and human — mistakes he’s made during his vast existence”.
Jammal will play Lyta Hall, Rose Walker’s best friend in the series. In a blog post for Netflix, Gaiman described Lyta Hall as: “Rose’s friend, a young widow mourning her husband Hector. Rose doesn’t know that Hector has started showing up in Lyta’s dreams, though. Or that strange things are happening. Razane Jammal (she/her) is Lyta, and she’s terrific.”