RAALC Law Firm is proud to announce its participation in the 2024 Dubai Arbitration Week (DAW), an annual event connecting the UAE’s arbitration community with practitioners from around the world. Running from November 11–15, this year’s DAW promises to be the largest yet, with over 140 events scheduled to foster discussions on the evolving landscape of arbitration in the UAE and the Middle East.

Dubai Arbitration Week highlights the UAE’s unique arbitration framework, featuring diverse seats of arbitration such as the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), and traditional onshore seats. This rich legal environment has positioned the UAE as a global hub for resolving commercial disputes efficiently and upholding the rule of law across the MENA region.

We will be hosting the RAALC networking event on November 14 at our headquarters in Dubai. This event promises to be a key highlight of the week, offering a unique opportunity for professionals to connect and engage in meaningful discussions.

Our participation in DAW aligns with RAALC’s commitment to advancing dispute resolution practices and engaging with the global arbitration community. We look forward to contributing to the discussions and networking with esteemed colleagues in arbitration.

RAALC Law Firm pioneers legal excellence in the UAE

RAALC Law Firm has emerged as a cornerstone in the UAE’s legal landscape, offering a full spectrum of legal services, well-known for its expertise in litigation, corporate law, and arbitration. Serving a wide array of clients—from individuals and start-ups to multinational corporations and government entities—RAALC is dedicated to providing high-quality, strategic legal solutions tailored to meet each client’s unique needs.

The firm’s litigation practice is adept at handling complex disputes across commercial, civil, criminal, employment, and real estate cases, where a rigorous approach and meticulous case preparation underscore their commitment to client advocacy. In corporate law, RAALC offers end-to-end legal support, assisting clients through business set-up, mergers and acquisitions, corporate governance, contract management, and regulatory compliance. This comprehensive suite of services ensures businesses in the UAE can thrive on a solid legal foundation.

In the field of arbitration and dispute resolution, RAALC’s seasoned experts specialise in both domestic and international arbitration. The firm’s experience with leading arbitration centres and independent bodies allows for swift and favourable outcomes, offering clients efficient alternatives to traditional litigation. RAALC’s commitment to excellence and its tailored approach make it a leading choice for those seeking trusted legal representation in the UAE’s dynamic legal environment.

RAALC office: A unique venue

Hosting the event at our office, located in Dubai Supreme Courts Complex, highlights Dubai’s rich cultural heritage. International visitors will experience the city’s legal and business culture. This venue choice allows attendees to engage in professional discussions while immersing themselves in the heritage, culture, and modernity of the UAE. For those who appreciate attention to detail, our venue offers high tables for casual networking, cosy seating areas for private conversations, and well-organised catering stations to enhance the flow of the event. Whether the event is a formal affair or a casual networking gathering, our adaptable layout guarantees that every element of the space works towards creating a seamless and enjoyable experience for your guests.