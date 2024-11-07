Sound financial practices are essential in today’s rapidly changing world. While accounting focuses on developing standard operating procedures (SOPs) and internal controls, auditing serves as an independent examination of financial information. Thorough accounting practices help organisations track their financial health and create trust in financial reporting.

Effective auditing, on the other hand, strengthens stakeholder confidence and promotes good governance by evaluating compliance with accounting standards. This commitment to comprehensive financial integrity is at the very heart of AKW Consultants .

AKW Consultants, founded in 2018, offers extensive expertise in tax advisory, accounting, and audit services. Its team has developed a solid reputation in areas such as VAT advisory, compliance, tax procedure follow-up, VAT return filing, outsourced accounting, and IFRS implementation.

AKW also assists with international taxation, finalising financial statement, company liquidation, and comprehensive training programme delivery.

With expertise in direct tax and transfer pricing, AKW supports UAE companies in adapting to corporate tax requirements through assessment, training, and implementation guidance.

Leading AKW’s tax, audit, and compliance practice, Director Manali Chopra brings profound expertise to the field. Chopra is a highly accomplished Chartered Accountant and Certified Anti-Money Laundering Expert (ACAMS) with an extensive background of working in finance, audit, taxation, and regulatory compliance assignments at top-tier firms and SMEs alike over an illustrious career spanning over 16 years.

Chopra leads a dedicated team responsible for upholding financial integrity. Her expertise spans VAT, corporate taxation, internal audits, strict adherence to International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), UAE regulatory compliance, and in-depth financial analysis.

Chopra serves as a board member of DAAT (Dubai Accountants, Auditors and Taxation Group) under the Dubai Chamber of Commerce, cementing AKW’s commitment to industry excellence.