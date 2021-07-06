Couple accused the celebrity chef of showing up with filming crew at their venue

Gordon Ramsay has paid for a newly-wed couple’s wedding after they complained that the celebrity chef ruined their special day by filming his show at the same venue in June.

Charlie Willis, 35, and Laura, 29, had booked a small ceremony for six people at the Lusty Glaze Beach near Newquay, Cornwall, but said the event turned sour when Ramsay showed up with his filming crew to shoot for his new show ‘Future Food Stars’.

“We had both worked so hard to save for that day and we felt like extras on a game show,” Willis told The Sun.

The couple was later reimbursed for the cost of the wedding — £1,300 (Dh6,631) — and given an apology from Ramsay’s production company

“Dear Mr and Mrs Willis, I am writing to apologise for the upset our filming caused you on your wedding day at Lusty Glaze beach,” the letter read. “I am mortified that we affected your special day and I can assure you that it was never our intention to upset you or your guests.”

“As you are aware, we have now paid for your wedding in full, which I hope goes some way towards making amends and acknowledging how sorry I am that your special day was affected, albeit unintentionally, by us,” it added.

Ramsay also tweeted about the incident in his trademark cheeky fashion, posting a screenshot of a report by The Daily Mail.

“Must’ve missed the part where my crew and I ruined the wedding…..Congrats on a beautiful marriage….if you fancy a night at @savoygrill it’s on me…I’ll try to not ruin it,” he tweeted.

According Gordon’s representative, however, the filming crew had permission to use the beach.