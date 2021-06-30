1 of 10
Actress Sophie Turner and singer Joe Jonas are still as in love with each as they were two years ago when they got married, and the star couple wanted to share their anniversary joy with the world on June 29.
Turner, 25, and Jonas, 31, took to their Instagram accounts to share beautiful, never-before-seen images from their star-studded wedding that took place on June 29, 2019, in Provence, France.
“2 years as your wife holy moly I love you bub,” Turner wrote on Instagram, before uploading a number of pictures from the grand event. “I mean… [expletive] it, it’s been 2 years,” she added as her excuse for letting people in on the previously hush-hush marriage.
“The best two years of my life. Love you @sophiet,” Jonas wrote on his post, alongside a romantic picture of him dipping his wife while dancing.
According to reports, the reception was held at Chateau de Tourreau in Sarrians, France. And wow, that what’s you call a reception! Pictures from Jonas’ and Turner’s accounts show a palatial venue surrounded by greenery.
There was also a massive pool for guests to chill out in. (This was all pre-pandemic, of course.)
The wedding would not have been complete without a performance by Joe Jonas and his brother Nick and Kevin. We wonder which song they performed!
Turner also shared a picture of their massive white and gold wedding cake decorated with cupids.
Turner and Jonas began dating in 2016 and married in 2019 in two very different ceremonies. The first was an impromptu ceremony in Las Vegas in May that was officiated by an Elvis Presley impersonator. The zany ceremony was documented by DJ Diplo on an Instagram livestream. Jonas’ brothers and bandmates Nick and Kevin, along with their respective wives Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Danielle Jonas, were also in attendance. Of course, their second wedding in the French countryside was also attended by Diplo!
The ‘Game of Thrones’ actress gave birth to her first child with Jonas on July 22, 2020 — a daughter named Willa.
