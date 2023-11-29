Filmmaker Karan Johar shared an interesting story on why he used to snatch food from Rani Mukerji during the ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ shooting.
Actors Mukerji and Kajol are set to grace the ‘Koffee’ couch and will be seen getting candid about Karan Johar’s directorial debut, ‘Kuch Kuch Hota hai’.
On Monday, Johar, who is hosting Season 8 of ‘Koffee with Karan’, shared a promo video of the show on Instagram and captioned it, “We’ve hit the [play] button hard enough to bring my first leading ladies, Kajol & Rani, back on the Koffee couch, and it’s nostalgia in the purest form!!!!”
During one of the conversations, Rani also reminded Karan of how he snatched food from her and Johar reveals why he did. “I had told Rani, you have to wear this short skirt in Mauritius; just lose some weight to wear it. She said I would lose 4-5 kilos, so 4-5 kilos happened, but they were not lost; they were put on. I am not body-shaming. You do understand that I have come a long way; my woke metre is very high. But at that point, I didn’t know better; I was like, How is she going to wear this short orange skirt? So, then we instructed the room service not to give you any food.”
Adding on, Rani Mukerji said, “Breakfast, the first meal of the day, is supposed to be very healthy for you. You just said you can’t eat this and you just snatched the plate from my hand.”
‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’, released on October 16, 1998, went on to bag several awards and received an overwhelming response from the audience and critics alike.
Apart from the lead cast, the flick also starred Salman Khan, Archana Puran Singh, Anupam Kher,and Johny Lever.