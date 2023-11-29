During one of the conversations, Rani also reminded Karan of how he snatched food from her and Johar reveals why he did. “I had told Rani, you have to wear this short skirt in Mauritius; just lose some weight to wear it. She said I would lose 4-5 kilos, so 4-5 kilos happened, but they were not lost; they were put on. I am not body-shaming. You do understand that I have come a long way; my woke metre is very high. But at that point, I didn’t know better; I was like, How is she going to wear this short orange skirt? So, then we instructed the room service not to give you any food.”