‘Citadel’ actress Priyanka Chopra shared a series of stunning pictures of herself from Abu Dhabi where she attended the F1 Grand Prix at Yas Marina Circuit.
The actor shared several pictures on her Instagram handle. She looked stunning in a pink-and-black dress featuring a thigh-high slit, with the Emirate as the backdrop.
In one of the pictures, she is seem with a host of people, including celebrities like Hollywood stars Chris and Liam Hemsworth, and supermodel Naomi Campbell.
Another picture showed her posing with racing participants of the event.
“Thank you @visitabudhabi for being an amazing host,” she captioned the post.