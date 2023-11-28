Zeenat Aman is busy shooting for her upcoming movie 'Bun Tikki.' The veteran actress took to Instagram to share a gorgeous photo of herself in a powder blue saree with white polka dots.
Sharing photos from Simla, she wrote, "The weather was cold but the atmosphere was warm this past week in Shimla. I've been shooting for 'Bun Tikki' and it is sheer pleasure to work with such a gracious cast and crew. Long hours, interesting roles, mountain views, beautiful costumes."
"Life really can come full circle it seems. I was doing just this in my twenties! Here's a glimpse of the elegant Sitara Jaan, a character who, amongst other things, has rekindled my love for saris."
Zeenat made her Instagram debut in February. She keeps on sharing reflective thoughts on topics ranging from parenthood, the privacy of celebs, dyeing of hair, and many more things.
The famous actor has given several hits such as 'Satyam Shivam Sundaram', 'Hare Rama Hare Krishna', 'Qurbaani', 'Dhund', 'Don', 'Manoranjan' and 'Yaadon Ki Baarat'. She was known for doing unconventional roles in her era when many actresses are reluctant to take up those characters.