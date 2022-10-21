In the Insta reel, you can see the ‘Bangalore Days’ actress looking visibly nervous as she gears up for the adrenaline-charged activity. She jumps in tandem along with an expert, but takes time to get into the groove. When her skydiving instructor urges her to spread her hands, it takes her a bit of time to be comfortable. But as she glides down, you can see her enjoying the spectacular views of Dubai skyline.

Nazriya Fahadh, who’s married to Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil, is a constant in Dubai. The Indian actress, producer, and TV host grew up in the UAE.

She began her career as an anchor and then went on to act in films including ‘Neram’, ‘Bangalore Days’, and ‘Ohm Shanthi Oshaana’. Known for her girl-next-door appeal and a sunny personality, her roles often honed in on that image. 'Bangalore Days', in which she acted with her now husband Fahadh, is one of her career's biggest box-office hits.

Nazriya and Fahadh Faasil Image Credit: Instagram/NazriyaFahadh

She went on a self-imposed sabbatical after marriage but made her comeback in 2018 with Anjali Menon’s stirring drama ‘Koode’ with Prithviraj Sukumaran. In 2020, she reunited with her husband Fahadh for the experimental, whacky film ‘Trance’ in which she played the sassy role of Esther Lopez. Her role in this film, directed by Anwar Rasheed, was a departure from her usual chirpy, feel-good characters as she explored the dark and zany side to her. This year she made her Telugu film debut with the romantic comedy ‘Ante Sundaraniki’ with actor Nani.