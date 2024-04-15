Meanwhile, on the work front, Nayanthara was last seen in Malayalam cinema in the 2022 film Gold, where she starred alongside Prithviraj Sukumaran. She made her Bollywood debut in Jawan alongside Shah Rukh Khan last year and has also appeared in Tamil films such as Iraivan and Annapoorani: The Goddess of Food. However, one of her Tamil films, Annapoorani: The Goddess of Food, faced controversy and was removed from the OTT platform Netflix following complaints from various Hindu groups. She is set to appear in upcoming Tamil films Test and Mannangatti Since 1960.