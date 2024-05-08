South Indian filmmaker Sangeeth Sivan, best known for directing the blockbuster 'Yodha', died on May 8th at a private hospital. He was 61. According to reports, he died in a private hospital. The reason remains unknown.

The brother of Santosh Sivan became a household name after directing the 1992 Mohanlal-starrer 'Yodha'. This movie, a comedy with Mohanlal and Jagathy, is counted as a film with immense repeat value and boasted dialogues that has now become a part of our pop culture.