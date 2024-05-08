South Indian filmmaker Sangeeth Sivan, best known for directing the blockbuster 'Yodha', died on May 8th at a private hospital. He was 61. According to reports, he died in a private hospital. The reason remains unknown.
The brother of Santosh Sivan became a household name after directing the 1992 Mohanlal-starrer 'Yodha'. This movie, a comedy with Mohanlal and Jagathy, is counted as a film with immense repeat value and boasted dialogues that has now become a part of our pop culture.
"To gain a cult status, a cinema needs to be ahead of its times or point at which it was made," said Sivan in an interview with The Week.
He has also worked in movies like 'Gandharvam' and 'Nirnayam'. He also made his Bollywood splash with Sunny Deol's 'Zor'.