Actor Ram Charan has come on board as producer for ‘The India House’.

On Monday, the team of ‘The India House’ organised a grand puja ceremony at the Virupaksha Temple, Hampi. The film’s lead actors, Saiee Manjrekar and Nikhil Siddhartha, were also present.

Happy to be associated with the film, Ram Charan took to X and wrote, “Super excited to be presenting #TheIndiaHouse — an Indian story for a global audience. I’m sure the film will appeal to everyone across the world.”

Meanwhile, Ram Charan is gearing up for the release of ‘Game Changer’, which also stars Kiara Advani.

The film’s story revolves around an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer who strives to combat corrupt politicians by advocating for fair elections to transform the way government works. Ram and Kiara previously worked together in Boyapati Srinu’s 2019 film, Vinaya Vidheya Rama. S Shankar has directed the film.

Additionally, Ram Charan will also be seen sharing screen space with Janhvi Kapoor in a yet-to-be-titled film.

The film was recently launched in Hyderabad with a puja ceremony. The Telugu, film to be directed by Buchi Babu Sana, debuted with the National Award-winning Uppena, and will also be released in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.