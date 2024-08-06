South Indian actor Dhruva Sarja, described as the action prince of Kannada films, revealed that he had a personal reason for accepting the stunt-filled actioner 'Martin.' It’s his gift to his 20-month-old toddler.

“This will be the first film my baby will see in the cinemas. This film will make her see her father as this all-conquering hero on the big screen. She knows I am her hero in real life, but she will now know what kind of films I do as well,” said Sarja at a trailer reveal in Mumbai yesterday. Sarja, who is seen flexing his 21-inch biceps in the stunt-filled trailer, also said that he will never take on films that will make his family uncomfortable.

While many raise their eyebrows at his parenting call (the trailer filled with loud action scenes and avenging heroes is wildly inappropriate for a child and may tear the kids' eardrums), he claims he's an artist who maintains boundaries while at work.

“Even before I got married, I had principles of my own. While I want to do movies for all age groups, I don’t want to do scenes involving adultery. I have never done them and after becoming a father, I am even more careful ... Now no chance,” he added.

The trailer reveal ceremony in Mumbai, which saw journalists from 21 countries attend, was all shades dramatic. Imagine women in electric blue leather mini skirts, revealing bustier, white boots holding fake guns standing behind the team as they adress the press about their latest film. The women were on call to look fierce for more than three hours.

Curious creative calls aside, this trailer reveal is possibly Sarja’s attempt to make a film with global appeal.

Asked if 'Martin' was his way of amassing Bollywood movie fans, he said that movies have no boundaries.

“I am an Indian actor, and I don’t think language should ever be a barrier. I don’t see any bifurcation between Bollywood, Sandalwood, Tollywood, or any other cinema. Regional films have become popular due to OTT platforms,” he added.

The actor, who counts Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt as one of his idols, also claimed that he’s an audience’s actor.

“They are the real VIPs [Very Important Persons] in my life … And I never take my success for granted.”

The movie is out on October 11.