UAE resident Sadhna Venkatesh plays Paapa. Indian National Award-winner as a child and recipient of the Shaikh Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Award for Distinguished Academic Performance, Sadhna Venkatesh’s life has been turned on its head. The class 11 student of Our Own Indian School (Dubai) is overwhelmed and drenched in the rain of love and bouquets following ‘Peranbu’s’ premiere show which took place in Kochi. Stalwarts from the Malayalam industry including Sibi Malayil, Satyan Anthikaad, Kamal and Joshy walked up and lauded her performance. Many from the audience were surprised to see a confident teenager interacting, contrary to the role she played on-screen. The unforgettable moment arrived with Nivin Pauly who left his fan tongue tied. He congratulated Venkatesh on her brilliant performance.