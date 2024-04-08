Mumbai : Fans can't keep calm as it is Allu Arjun's birthday today. At midnight, his die-hard supporters gathered outside his residence in Hyderabad to wish Pushpa star on his big day.

The videos of Allu Arjun's fans and the birthday boy meeting them are going viral on social media.

Allu Arjun waved and thanked the enthusiastic crowd for their wishes and support.

In one of the viral videos, dressed in a printed shirt and joggers, Allu Arjun can be seen stepping out of his residence as his fans cheer for him. He greeted them with folded hands and waved at them as they chanted Pushpa several times.

Coinciding with his birthday, makers of the much-awaited movie 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' treated fans with a return gift on the birthday of the superstar.

Making birthday more special, Allu Arjun took to Instagram and shared the teaser on X and wrote, "I thank each and everyone of you for the birthday wishes! My heart is full of gratitude. Please take this teaser as my way of saying thank you!"

'Pushpa 2: The Rule' is directed by Sukumar and also stars Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil.

The teaser shows Allu Arjun as Pushpa Raj in a new avatar. Dressed in a saree, he beats goons in his Pushpa style.

The video features the Jaathara sequence from the film. Jaathara also known as Sammakka Saralamma Jaathara, is a festival to honour the Hindu Tribal goddesses, celebrated in the state of Telangana, India. Each year more than 10 million devotees visit this 4-day festival.

Maestro director Sukumar has recreated this Jaathara in the film and teaser is just a glimpse of the grand and nuanced sequence.

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media, the film will be released on August 15, 2024.

Allu received a National Film Award for his performance in the first part.