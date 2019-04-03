This romantic drama is Shiva Nirvana’s sophomore film after ‘Ninnu Kori’

‘Majili’, according to its trailer, is about a young man who is unable to forget his first love even after getting married.

Directed by Shiva Nirvana, this romantic drama features Naga Chaitanya and Samantha as the lead pair — they are married in real life.

Nirvana had posted on Twitter: “Love, cricket and marriage are three milestones that changed the course of my life and that’s how the seed for ‘Majili’ happened.

A cricketer since childhood, Nirvana said that he enjoys watching romantic dramas — his favourites being ‘Geetanjali’, ‘Titanic’ and ‘La La Land.’

“I would fancy how it would be if that happened to me,” said Nirvana, who finds his life complete now after marriage.

Set in a middle-class household, ‘Majili’ sees Chaitanya playing Poorna, an avid cricketer, and the movie traces his life from the age of 19 to 30.

Samantha is Shravani, Poorna’s wife. Debutant Diyansha Kaushik marks her cinema debut in the role of Poorna’s first love.

The supporting cast includes Rao Ramesh as Poorna’s father and Posani Krishna Murali as Shravani’s father.

Shot in Visakhapatnam, Hyderabad and Dehradun, Nirvana’s challenge was remaining in the same emotion for eight months in this intense love story.

Nirvana added that ‘Majili’ is not his biography but a reflection of a married couple’s lives. ‘Majili’, which means a halt in one’s journey, will influence many married couples to start loving each other more, and respect and understand each other, he said.