Dubai: Malayalam superstar Mammootty, who has come under fire for his stony silence on the #MeToo storm in Kerala industry, claims there are no "power centers" operating in the Kerala film industry, as suggested by the incriminating Hema Committee Report findings. He took to Facebook on September 1st to post his statement claiming he welcomed the findings and observations of Hema Committee, but maintained that Malayalam movies aren't controlled by select groups of stars, directors, and technicians.

On August 19, the Hema Committee Report findings were made public igniting widespread dialogues and conversations around sexual misconduct in Malayalam films. The report clearly stated that a select group of big stars and filmmakers enjoy absolute power over casting and other crucial decions in any film.

"There's no power centre in cinema. Cinema is not a place where such things can exist," wrote Mammootty.

He also explained why he took more than 12 days to respond to the tectonic shift in his industry where his peers like Siddique, director Ranjith, and Mukesh are being accused of sexual misconduct. In the wake of this scandal, Kerala film body, AMMA (Association For Malayalam Movie Artists) also witnessed mass resignations of its president Mohanlal, general secreatary and #MeToo accused Siddique, and 17 other executive members. AMMA has been dissolved, with its core members claiming "moral responsibility" since Hema Committee report release. Mammootty was an AMMA member and cited protocol as one of the reasons behind his silence.

"This post is regarding the developments that the Malayalam film industry is currently witnessing. The organisational process is that first, the leadership will react. I waited this long because I believe, as a member, I should comment only after such official responses," said Mammootty.

His post comes a day after Mohanlal addressed the local press in Thiruvananthapuram claiming there were no power groups in Malayalam cinema. Just like him, Mammootty also urged everyone to protect Malayalam cinema from crumbling under this avalanche of sexual harrassment claims. He urged everyone to protect and bolster his film industry.

"Cinema is a reflection of society: all good and bad in the society exists in movies too. The film industry is scrutinised more than any other field. Hence, anything small or big is monitored and highlighted more. Those working in films should therefore be careful that nothing untoward happens," said Mammootty.

At no point in that post did he extend direct support to survivors or women who faced sexual harrassment.

He also added that he welcomed the findings of the Justice Hema Committee Report and hoped that changes recommended in that report will be implemented soon.

A-listers like Mammootty and Mohanlal have come under scrutiny for their percieved soft stand against such burning issues.

Actor Jayasurya, accused of sexual misconduct, reacts:

Earlier in the day, Jayasurya -- who has been accused of sexual misconduct and has two cases registered against him -- claimed that the allegations against him were false. In the statement, released on his birthday today on his social media, he said he's in the United States but will return for the legal proceedings.

"A lie travels faster than the truth, but I believe the truth will prevails," says Jayasurya.

"Due to my personal commitments, my family and I have been in American for the past month, and during this time, two false allegations on the grounds of sexual harrassment were made against me. Quite naturally, it has shattered me, my family and everyone who has held me close," said the actor.

He also claimed he had complete faith in the legal system and that truth will prevail.

Two women have accused him of sexual misconduct. The Kerala police have registered two cases including a sexual assault case after a female actor accused him of molesting her in a movie set in Kerala's Thodupuzha in 2013.