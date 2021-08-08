South Indian actress Sharada, 76, woke up to the news of her own death on August 8 which prompted her to send a voice note about her well-being.
“I am completely healthy. Someone published this imaginary news and pained many people. I am getting non-stop calls. This is very wrong. Jobless people should find some work. It is not right to disturb people this way. Please mend your ways at least now,” said Sharada.
She also urged reporters to double check facts before reporting news of such morbid nature.
“It is very cruel for someone to clarify that he or she is alive especially in old age. What is more disappointing is that such instances keep happening again and again. It is very important to verify such reports before letting them out in media publications,” added Sharada.
Sharada, the three-time Indian National Award winner, is known for her work in Malayalam and Telugu filmsand is known for her films including the Malayalam hit ‘Thulabharam’ and ‘Swayamvaram’.
Earlier in May, actor Mukesh Khanna shared a video on Instagram to slam false rumours of his death. He also hit out at those who spread such fake news and said that they should be caught and beaten up.