Smile 2 (UAE cinemas):

In Smile 2, directed by Parker Finn, pop star Skye Riley—played brilliantly by Naomi Scott—grapples with the pressures of her comeback tour following a devastating car accident. The psychological thriller that puts a sinister spin on smile, a symbol of joy, masterfully explores the theme of public personas Vs private struggles, revealing how the constant demand to appear affable can lead to a haunting psychological breakdown. This sequel delivers a gripping mix of horror and emotional depth, making it a must-watch for fans of psychological thrillers. Expect a ride that’s both bloodier and more impactful than its predecessor.

Bougainvillea (UAE cinemas):

Bougainvillea, starring Kunchacko Boban, Jyothirmayi, and Fahadh Faasil, is a riveting Malayalam-language psychological thriller that delves into the unsettling dynamics of toxic marriages and the fragility of trust. It also offers a fascinating study about criminal minds and how childhood trauma can haunt your present. This Amal Neerad directorial revolves around Reethu (an on-point Jyothirmayi), who struggles with retrograde amnesia, leaving her unsure of her surroundings and questioning her reality. Her unreliable memory makes you wonder what’s true and what’s distorted. Her doctor-husband, Royce Thomas (Kunchacko Boban), appears caring and gentle, but a police investigation into a missing girl disrupts their tenuous existence. This violent and disturbing film masterfully explores how well we truly know those closest to us and is a must-watch for fans of psychological intrigue. Kunchacko and Jyothirmayi are in top form in this film.

Never Let Go (UAE cinemas):

In Never Let Go, Oscar-winning actress Halle Berry plays a devoted mother trying to protect her twin sons in a chilling post-apocalyptic world. Her character is determined to keep them safe from unseen dangers outside their remote shack. She enforces strict rules where they must stay close to home. As the tension rises, we see the struggle between her fierce love and the fear of suffocating her boys. Blending horror with psychological tension, the film directed by Vladimir Kott explores the fears of parenthood with a deft hand. This gripping story makes for a perfect Halloween watch, tapping into our deepest anxieties as providers and caregivers.

Stree 2 (Prime Video):

This glossy horror comedy is a fantastic choice to set you in the Halloween mood. The blockbuster sequel sees Shraddha Kapoor return as the ‘Girl with No Name’, alongside consummate actors Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurana. The film, high on thrills and laughs, centers on a new threat, a headless demon named Sarkate, who kidnaps women from the haunted town of Chanderi. The chemistry among the principal actors along with sharp writing makes this a fun watch. With humor and horror intertwined, Stree 2 promises an entertaining blend of chills and laughs.

Teacup (OSN+):

This OSN+ series is a pulpy show inspired by Robert R. McCammon’s novel Stinger. The story kicks off in rural Georgia, where a bloodied woman frantically escapes zip ties, hinting at sinister secrets. This well-made creepfest will also take you into the world of veterinarian Maggie (Yvonne Strahovski) as she navigates the challenges of family life with her daughter Meryl and son Arlo on their sprawling property. The show draws you in with its eerie atmosphere and relatable family dynamics. As the central mystery unfolds, expect wicked twists that will keep you on the edge of your seat. The first season’s final two episodes arrive on Thursday for Halloween.

Don’t Move (Netflix):

